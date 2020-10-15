TAOS — Jean Marie Mayer, the technical director of the Ernie Blake Snowsports School at Taos Ski Valley since 1957, who also built and ran the Hotel St. Bernard at the ski basin for more than 60 years, died Saturday night from complications of cancer.
Many considered him the patron saint of skiers at Taos Ski Valley.
According to life partner Elise Waters Olonia, Mayer died peacefully Saturday at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, with Olonia and Mayer’s eldest daughter, Monique Jacobson, at his side.
“We lived a very private life for almost 18 years,” Olonia said. “These were the most fulfilling and challenging times, full of adventure, laughter and abundant love. I am forever grateful.”
“Jean Marie was 85 and, of course, never cared for anyone to focus on it,” she said. “However, he seemed to carry the number with a bit more pride as of late — adding it to his many accomplishments that were measured by discipline, strength and commitment. He was fully committed to creating a meaningful and unforgettable experience for all.”
Mayer came to Taos in 1957 at the invitation of Toas Ski Valley founder Ernie Blake.
“Jean Mayer was the one we were lucky to find,” Blake said in a quote in Rick Richardson’s Ski Pioneers, a 1992 book about the making of Taos Ski Valley.
Blake told Mayer Taos was a great place for skiing, the book said, “but there was no money in it, that we should have no false notions that we’d get rich here; nobody would get rich for many, many years, if ever. [Mayer] wrote back that that was just the kind of adventure he was looking for and he came the 24th of December of 1957.”
Wendy Stagg, Blake’s daughter, was 8 when Mayer arrived in Taos and started the ski school. She said Mayer is an “incredible man leaving behind an incredible family. Our debt to him is endless, on all levels.”
Mayer grew up a ski racer, flying down the slopes of the French Alps, a member of the French junior ski team and a national champion. Recruited by the U.S. Army, he served with the 10th Mountain Division — an infantry unit on skis. He was head of the ski patrol in Garmisch, Germany, where he helped lead Hungarian and Czechoslovakian refugees into Austria and West Germany in 1956, while the Russians ended the Hungarian Revolution.
When his stint in the Army ended, Blake recruited Mayer to Taos, where he often noted the snow was deep — often too deep for the heavy wooden skis they used in the 1950s.
A year after moving to Taos, Mayer’s brother Bernard “Dadou” Mayer and their parents, Charles “Papa” Mayer and Nicole “Maman” Mayer, came over from France and helped build the Hotel St. Bernard, named for the official patron saint of skiers, St. Bernard de Menthon.
Elias Montoya said his mother, the late Frances Montoya, worked for Mayer for 50 years as a housekeeper. When she finally had to stay home, he said, Mayer would continue to send her a check every week.
“Everyone in our family worked for Jean at some point,” Montoya said. “Jean treated our family like we were his own family.”
Realtor Greg Jaramillo, a 40-year employee of the Hotel St. Bernard, said Jean was like a father to him.
“I was only 21 or 22 years old, and I worked starting out as a dishwasher with him. As the hotel deck service evolved, that was my deal. He allowed that to blossom.”
From the start, the hotel was modeled on Mayer’s military experience. At Garmisch, he said, soldiers would show up for a week of ski lessons but needed to be housed and fed. This was how he created the ski valley’s Learn-to-Ski weeks, in which guests paid for an all-inclusive experience including accommodations, gourmet meals and expert instruction.
Robin Martin, owner of The Taos News and the Santa Fe New Mexican, grew up skiing and teaching at Taos Ski Valley. She has fond memories of Mayer.
“Jean was such a gentleman and perfect host to my parents, later to my husband and children, and to me for more than 50 years,” Martin said in an email. “One of my first memories of TSV was sitting in his hotel dining room and feeding breakfast pancakes to his St. Bernard dog.
“When I graduated from high school and was teaching skiing at TSV,” she added, “the water froze for the whole season in the place where I was staying. He was so kind to let me shower in his family’s apartment and eat with his staff.
“Every stay at his hotel was wonderful, in spite of intermittent hot water and cranky heaters,” Martin said. “My only regret is that I was never quite good enough at skiing to be in his class.”
Mayer was glad for resort upgrades billionaire and conservationist Louis Bacon made, including a new lift up Kachina Peak and a massive base-area makeover.
In a 2019 Discover Taos story about Mayer, he said he was “adamantly upbeat about the flurry of activity at the Ski Valley today” and he admired Bacon’s “go-for-it” attitude and reverence for the mountain itself.
“With all the changes that are happening here, there’s one thing that doesn’t change: the mountain,” Mayer said.
Chris Stagg, Wendy Stagg’s husband and vice president of Taos Ski Valley, said Mayer will be greatly missed.
“He was my coach, my friend and mentor. A consummate ski instructor, he was always focused on the beauty of being on and part of the spirit of the mountain. … Taos will never be the same without him.”
Max Killinger, former Taos Ski School director and instructor, said Mayer “was a fanatic about ski technique and passionate about skiing. He was the soul of the ski school.”
Andrea Heckman of Andean Software, a purveyor of fine imported textiles in Taos Ski Valley said, “Jean was the heart of Taos Ski Valley and anyone who knew him was blessed to spend time with him at the Hotel St. Bernard. He taught us the true meaning of ambiance and graciousness.”
Mayer’s eight children — Michael, Sacha, Ryan, Monique, Kihei, Krizia, Kai Lani and Kody — sent a statement regarding their father’s death: “As a family we come together with love and reverence to let our friends know that our sweet Pop has passed on. We carry him in our hearts. We feel his spirit in the mountains and with us as we make our turns in life. We extend our deepest gratitude to our beloved community as we honor and celebrate his beautiful life.
“Bravo Papa. Allez on y va.”
Jean is preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister, Chantal. He is survived by his life partner, Elise Waters Olonia; his children; his younger brother, Dadou, and sister Tiki; and his seven grandchildren, Drew, Reid, Brody, Giles, Elijah, Aubrey and Devin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ski New Mexico Jean Mayer Fund, which has been set up to ensure New Mexico’s children have access to the slopes of the Southern Rockies. Checks can be mailed to: Ski New Mexico, PO Box 90037, Albuquerque, NM 87199.
A virtual public memorial service is planned for 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Information can be found through the Hotel St. Bernard website, stbernardtaos.com, and the Hotel St. Bernard Facebook page. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home in Taos.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.