enviro_tsvbacon_220721_04.JPG

A crew member from Cutting Edge Forestry, Inc. uses a chainsaw to fell trees Tuesday in the Lower Front Steeps area of Taos Ski Valley.

 Nathan Burton/The Taos News

TAOS — With towering stacks of logs positioned along several stretches of Taos Ski Valley's main roads, visitors to the popular destination might wonder if crews are working on a timber sale contract or clearing trees to make way for new trails.

Instead, specialized forestry contractors are addressing the effects of a Dec. 15 storm that wreaked havoc in residential areas and in the forest, where large swaths of trees were felled by winds that reached 100 mph.

Evidence of the windstorm is everywhere in the ski area, and Taos Ski Valley Inc. — which operates on U.S. Forest Service land under a special-use permit — has undertaken a massive cleanup project. As of this week, the 300-acre project, which the resort estimates will cost around $2 million, is about four-fifths complete.

Popular in the Community