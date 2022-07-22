TAOS — With towering stacks of logs positioned along several stretches of Taos Ski Valley's main roads, visitors to the popular destination might wonder if crews are working on a timber sale contract or clearing trees to make way for new trails.
Instead, specialized forestry contractors are addressing the effects of a Dec. 15 storm that wreaked havoc in residential areas and in the forest, where large swaths of trees were felled by winds that reached 100 mph.
Evidence of the windstorm is everywhere in the ski area, and Taos Ski Valley Inc. — which operates on U.S. Forest Service land under a special-use permit — has undertaken a massive cleanup project. As of this week, the 300-acre project, which the resort estimates will cost around $2 million, is about four-fifths complete.
The overarching goal is to clear thousands of downed trees with minimal disturbance to the landscape, mitigate erosion in areas where trees no longer anchor the soil and repurpose the timber at a local level.
Taos Ski Valley — the first ski resort to earn "Certified B Corporation" status, which reflects a company's commitment to environmentally and socially conscious practices — has several specialized forestry contractors performing salvage logging across the steep slopes of the valley. The work is intensive and dangerous; hand crews working in extremely rugged and steep areas are completing a majority of the work while separate crews operate large machines called timber "harvesters" and "forwarders."
"J.T. Timber Falling Inc.'s machines are really light on the ground and have winches that pull them around and let them pluck logs up and get all that blowdown from up there," said Nick Dolecek, president of Dolecek Enterprises, one of the ski valley's forestry contractors. He pointed to a steep hillside opposite the Bavarian Lodge. "Then, maybe there's where we need to bring the hand crews back in as the secondary operation."
The harvester picks up trees, many at least 2 feet in diameter, strips the branches and creates neat stacks of logs sorted by species, purpose and size. The forwarder carries the timber down and stacks it in large log decks. Later this summer, large Menzi Muck "walking excavators" will climb into especially inaccessible parts of the resort to collect the wind-downed trees that other equipment and hand crews can't approach.
Hand crews also are completing forest treatment projects prescribed under the resort's annual operating plan with the Forest Service.
About 60 contractors from outside the area are employed by the ski corporation, along with about 40 people from the local community.
A small crew made up of Taos Ski Patrol members who share backgrounds in firefighting and forest management were clearing dead and downed trees in the basin Monday.
"Because they have that internal knowledge and they're all skiers and here year-round, they're tasked with the blowdown that was more dispersed across the hill," said Alex Mithoefer, forestry supervisor for Taos Ski Valley Inc. "They know exactly which trees affect their ski lines and are able to take care of that."
Looking at a steep, north-facing hillside almost completely denuded by the windstorm, Dolecek noted the salvage logging hadn't resulted in any noticeable erosion from monsoon rains.
"You can see there's no erosion, which is outstanding," he said.
Taos Ski Valley Inc. will pay the Forest Service for timber collected from public land.
"We sort it from saw logs and firewood, with all the sawlog material going to Blanca Forestry Products in Blanca, Colo., to be milled into dimensional lumber," said James Fischer, a forester at Trinchera Blanca Ranch, a conservation area and wellness resort just across the Colorado border. Both the ranch and the neighboring Blanca sawmill belong to Louis Bacon, who also owns Taos Ski Valley.
"It's a holistic approach that gives back to the community," Dolecek said.
About 30 loads of timber have been shipped to the Blanca sawmill so far. Olguin's Sawmill and Firewood in Taos is tasked with processing the fuelwood.
"We'll get the dimensional lumber made into products, sequestering carbon in the products instead of just leaving it on the ground dying and releasing carbon," Dolocek said.
Another contractor noted Taos Pueblo already received a shipment of firewood from the ski valley's salvage project.
Roughly 75 percent of the downed trees, consisting mostly of spruce and Douglas fir, is suitable for milling into lumber, while the remaining 25 percent will be turned into firewood.
Some of the lumber could be earmarked for use in the ski valley, Mithoefer said, emphasizing that even the timber that's not removed from the hillside is treated to a certain extent. Top-of-mind for everyone involved is another potential disaster: bark beetles, which, according to a Forest Service fact sheet, are "secondary mortality agents because they prefer weakened host material."
Bark beetles are one of the most destructive insects in coniferous forests in the U.S. West.
"That stuff that came down last winter can easily become a breeding ground for bark beetles; it's a perfect habitat that will suck the beetles in," Fischer said, adding that in the neighboring wilderness areas, where mechanical forest treatments aren't allowed, beetles are an even greater concern.
"Once they're in there, after a year and a half, two years, they fly and go to the surrounding areas in huge numbers," he said.
Mithoefer said crews like the one comprised of year-round resort employees mainly fells dead or broken trees and cuts up what's already blown over in order to put it in contact with the soil so the timber decomposes faster and bark beetles don't have as much opportunity to make the deadfall their home.
A Carson National Forest spokesperson said the Forest Service has plans for other areas impacted by the wind event.
"We are in the planning phase for the Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area Salvage Project," the spokesperson said. "There's no timeline at this point, but it is salvage related to [the] December squall event. Windfall will be harvested to help reopen up the area."