TAOS — The Taos County sheriff said an investigation into a fatal crash in September near Taos has proven his initial theory — that Kylie Rae Harris, a Texas singer-songwriter who was among the two people killed, was drunk and speeding at the time of the three-car collision.
Data collected from an on-board computer recovered from Harris’ vehicle showed she was driving 102 mph when she struck the first vehicle in the southbound lane, according to a news release Thursday from Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.
Harris was still traveling 95 mph when she careened head-on into a vehicle heading north in the other lane, killing 16-year-old Maria Cruz of San Cristóbal.
While the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator has yet to release its official findings, Hogrefe said autopsy reports show Harris had a blood-alcohol content of 0.28 — more than three times the legal limit. An autopsy of the teen showed Cruz had no alcohol in her system.
“The now completed investigation supports what we suspected at the time of our initial investigation,” Hogrefe said in the release.
While the driver of the third vehicle did not suffer serious injuries, a GoFundMe page has been established to support her as she wrestles with trauma from the crash and ongoing medical expenses to care for her sick son-in-law.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
