edu_lockdownbucket_220915__5.JPG

Taos Municipal Schools employees look over the contents of the 5-gallon bucket intended to save lives in an emergency as well as offer some comfort.

 Nathan Burton/Taos News

TAOS — Taos Municipal Schools was already working on a plan to increase campus security and take a more proactive approach to potential threats when a cross-country runner was stabbed this week in front of Taos High School.

The attack Monday afternoon raised awareness of a need to also boost security after school hours.

Interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo noted the district's "cameras had been upgraded, so that allowed us to see the event, which helps the investigation. But this was an after-school event, unfortunately, at the end of the day when 700 students are going home and parents are coming in to pick them up."

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

