TAOS — Three Taos schools were placed on temporary lockdowns Thursday after a man was accused of brandishing a knife while waiting to pick up a student at Enos Garcia Elementary.

Taos police Chief John Wentz said officers from his department and New Mexico State Police arrived at the scene after the incident was reported around 3 p.m.

Taos Municipal Schools interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo wrote in an email Thursday evening that school officials ushered students back inside and initiated a temporary lockdown as soon as faculty were informed a man had a knife.

