TAOS — Three Taos schools were placed on temporary lockdowns Thursday after a man was accused of brandishing a knife while waiting to pick up a student at Enos Garcia Elementary.
Taos police Chief John Wentz said officers from his department and New Mexico State Police arrived at the scene after the incident was reported around 3 p.m.
Taos Municipal Schools interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo wrote in an email Thursday evening that school officials ushered students back inside and initiated a temporary lockdown as soon as faculty were informed a man had a knife.
"When the dangerous weapon was observed by [Youth Development Inc.] staff members, law enforcement was immediately called and, as a precaution, Enos Garcia Elementary/YDI Campus, Taos Cyber Magnet School, and Taos Municipal Schools Administration Office were all temporarily placed on lockdown status," Trujillo wrote in the email.
YDI operates a Head Start preschool facility on the Enos Garcia campus.
All schools in the district were closed Friday "in observance of Taos Pueblo Day," Trujillo wrote.
Wentz said officers detained and questioned the man accused in the incident but found "no other potential threat present on campus, and this message was quickly conveyed to school administration."
The investigation was turned over to state police, he said, but as of Friday afternoon, there were no court records filed indicating charges had been filed in connection with the incident.
The lockdown marks the second time in recent weeks a safety concern has led schools in the district to take precautionary measures.
On Sept. 19, a 27-year-old Michigan man was accused of entering the Taos High School parking lot and stabbing a student on the cross country team in the neck and abdomen after claiming to be the boy's father.
Also this month, police arrested a 23-year-old man in Albuquerque in connection with a school shooting threat Aug. 19 that also prompted the district to close campuses for a day. Police said they found evidence linking the man to the threatening social media post.