The Taos Municipal Schools Board of Education took steps earlier this month to launch a special independent audit and engage new legal counsel regarding "one or more investigations related to executive staff."
After a nearly two-hour discussion behind closed doors during a special meeting regarding "limited personnel matters," the school board voted unanimously to "authorize the administration to procure an independent public accountant to conduct a special audit in accordance with applicable state law and district policy, and to notify the state Office of the State Auditor of that action."
Stephanie Telles, director of the government accountability office with the Office of the State Auditor, said there is not an "open examination on this" but confirmed that "the office of the [Taos] superintendent did contact the OSA and spoke with our special investigations director to ask about the process for a district-initiated audit."
Interim Superintendent Valerie Trujillo told The Taos News she is dealing with several "serious" issues within the district, which is also undergoing its regular annual audit process. Although she said she could not disclose many details, Trujillo released a statement Oct. 21.
"At its meeting on Oct. 19, the Taos Municipal Schools Board of Education voted to authorize the superintendent to procure an independent public accountant to conduct a special audit, and to notify the state Office of the State Auditor of that action," Trujillo said. "Unfortunately, I cannot disclose additional details at this time."
Trujillo said "information reported to the state auditor related to a report of potential financial fraud, waste, or abuse at the district is confidential" under state law. She also said some allegations have been reported to New Mexico State Police and cannot be disclosed "as release of the information would seriously interfere with the effectiveness of that law enforcement investigation.
"We will, of course, release information regarding these matters when we are able to do so," she said.
Trujillo did say state police have been at the administrative building where the district's central offices are located "for the last couple of days." A police spokesperson said the agency could not comment on an ongoing investigation.
The school board also approved a $3,110 contract with BC Security. The Santa Fe company traveled to Taos and replaced keys and locks in the school district administration building Oct. 13.
In addition to the locksmithing contract and audit, the board unanimously and without discussion approved a motion to authorize the board president and superintendent to engage legal counsel on the district's behalf, "including the law firm of Walsh, Gallegos, Treviño, Kyle & Robinson, P.C., who is currently providing legal services to the district under a retainer agreement with the district." The motion also authorizes the board president and superintendent "to direct the transfer of legal files, legal matters, when the superintendent or board president deem it in the best interest of the district." Trujillo told The Taos News that the district "is switching lawyers for this case" but declined to elaborate.
Also without discussion, the board approved agreements with two professional services organizations that have provided temporary staff to the district on an as-needed basis in the past. According to the meeting agenda, the new agreements are necessary "to cover any periods of employee leave" in the current school year.
Trujillo said the agreement with Cooperative Educational Services, which provides educators on a temporary basis, is "for an interim position for one of these individuals" involved in the unspecified legal matter. The other agreement, with Tempo Inc., which has previously provided temporary maintenance workers and facility coordinators to the district, also involves either a legal or personnel matter.
"I can't disclose additional information," Trujillo said, adding "I can't give the number of people" who are on leave.
