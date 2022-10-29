The Taos Municipal Schools Board of Education took steps earlier this month to launch a special independent audit and engage new legal counsel regarding "one or more investigations related to executive staff."

After a nearly two-hour discussion behind closed doors during a special meeting regarding "limited personnel matters," the school board voted unanimously to "authorize the administration to procure an independent public accountant to conduct a special audit in accordance with applicable state law and district policy, and to notify the state Office of the State Auditor of that action."

Stephanie Telles, director of the government accountability office with the Office of the State Auditor, said there is not an "open examination on this" but confirmed that "the office of the [Taos] superintendent did contact the OSA and spoke with our special investigations director to ask about the process for a district-initiated audit."

The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican, contributed to this report.

