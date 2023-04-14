TAOS — The Taos school board authorized an investigation this week into an allegation of a student’s mistreatment by a teacher.
The vote to hire an outside investigator came after a three-hour executive session. The board did not discuss the investigation at its open meeting.
Superintendent Valerie Trujillo, who recommended hiring an outside investigator, issued a news release saying the parents of a “special needs student” had raised concerns. The district conducted its own investigation and found no evidence a teacher had mistreated the child, Trujillo said in the statement.
“The district takes great precautions when it comes to special needs students who are limited in their ability to communicate,” Trujillo said in the release. “This investigation is being conducted out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the district is engaging in best practices when responding to these types of concerns.”
The school district is already under investigation regarding allegations of fraud. The Jaramillo Accounting Group, with assistance from New Mexico State Police, is conducting a forensic audit, and several school staffers have been placed on suspension.
Taos Municipal Schools also is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by two former Taos High School students who allege they were assaulted by another student. The plaintiffs are accusing the school district of negligence.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.