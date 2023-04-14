TAOS — The Taos school board authorized an investigation this week into an allegation of a student’s mistreatment by a teacher.

The vote to hire an outside investigator came after a three-hour executive session. The board did not discuss the investigation at its open meeting.

Superintendent Valerie Trujillo, who recommended hiring an outside investigator, issued a news release saying the parents of a “special needs student” had raised concerns. The district conducted its own investigation and found no evidence a teacher had mistreated the child, Trujillo said in the statement.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

