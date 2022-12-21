TAOS — The Taos school board recently approved an agreement with Albuquerque-based forensic accounting firm Jaramillo Accounting Group to conduct a forensic audit as part of an investigation into suspected financial fraud, waste or abuse within the district.

The board voted in October to hire an independent accountant to conduct the audit, a move spurred by "one or more investigations related to executive staff."

While details of the case are scarce, New Mexico State Police were at the district's administrative facility in October, and several employees have been suspended.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

