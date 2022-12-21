TAOS — The Taos school board recently approved an agreement with Albuquerque-based forensic accounting firm Jaramillo Accounting Group to conduct a forensic audit as part of an investigation into suspected financial fraud, waste or abuse within the district.
The board voted in October to hire an independent accountant to conduct the audit, a move spurred by "one or more investigations related to executive staff."
While details of the case are scarce, New Mexico State Police were at the district's administrative facility in October, and several employees have been suspended.
Superintendent Valerie Trujillo said she could not name those under suspension. She confirmed state police are investigating.
The board met Dec. 12 to vote on the audit deal. Jaramillo Accounting Group will be paid $150 per hour for its services. The company has worked with entities nationwide as well as with the village of Angel Fire and the Peñasco Independent School District.
Scott Eliason, a partner with the firm, appeared at the board meeting to answer questions regarding the nature of a forensic audit and what to expect.
“A forensic audit is, in some cases, looking at 100 percent of transactions that are in the area of concern,” Eliason said. "And there’s also a lot of time spent looking at processes, policies and procedures and really diving in and tearing everything apart from that perspective."
Forensic audits "not only provide an analysis of what happened, but an analysis of what needs to be put in place to ensure that the situation — whatever it may be — does not happen again,” he added.
Eliason said the forensic audit will not impact or interfere with the district's ongoing annual audit, though the two audits may occur simultaneously.
The forensic audit will last about 20 weeks and is anticipated to wrap up in May.
Jaramillo Accounting will work alongside Trujillo, the district's finance department and a district audit committee, which includes two board members. Depending on the results of the audit, law enforcement could pursue charges.
“I think whatever is determined from this forensic audit, we would like to be able to go and move forward,” board member Susan Trujillo said, “and bring not just correction, but we would want guidance also from [Jaramillo Accounting] as to how to remedy and just move on to make our municipality much stronger and fiscally responsible.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.