TAOS — Pat Pacheco, a fifth-generation cattle rancher and fourth-generation Taoseño, has been trying to carve out a cattle business after a 30-year career with the Bureau of Land Management.
It has been challenging, Pacheco said, adding, “There’s not a lot of money in it, to be honest.”
Still, he said, there are some good reasons why he keeps at it, like “food security, a love for doing it and an interest in natural resources and agriculture.” The meat shortage during the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic gave him another reason to help create more of a local meat economy.
“Do you have to have all your food coming from out of town on a semitruck from an industrial plant?” Pacheco asked. To him, the answer is clear: A network of local food security, including more agriculture, is a good thing for Taos County.
Making that happen means he and other ranchers in the county have to face considerable challenges.
He believes the pay scale for cattle ranching is uneven when it comes to the amount of labor put into raising the animals and the money a rancher stands to earn.
“You’re lucky if you get 20 cents an hour. No question. The average cow-calf producer makes $100 per calf per year. … That’s lucky,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco leases hundreds of acres in Taos and Colfax counties and southern Colorado for grazing his cows. On his way to feed his cattle Monday, a friend and rancher from Oklahoma called and told him his water table was dry and he would have to drill. The cost to drill, the rancher said, went from $900 10 years ago to $1,800 now. In Taos, Pacheco said, a well like that would cost at least $10,000.
The landscape surrounding the cattle business has changed since Pacheco was younger, when he learned the ropes from his father. Now, he said, there are fewer butchers, meat processors and parcels of land. Currently, New Mexico has six of the 800 federally inspected slaughter facilities, according to the Journal of the Western Economics Association.
In Northern New Mexico, Pacheco said, there has been a decline in the number of cattle ranchers. He cites a 2003 U.S. Department of Agriculture study on ranching, which found a “continuous decline in the number of grazing permits and the number of animals permitted.” In the Carson and Santa Fe national forests, the study said, 2,200 people held grazing permits in 1940. By 1970, there were fewer than 1,000.
Molly Manzanares, chairwoman of the New Mexico Livestock Board and a local meat producer with her husband, raises sheep south of Chama near Tierra Amarilla. Their business, Shepherd’s Lamb, sells organic-certified lamb and wool products. She said there has been a small resurgence to create more food security after the coronavirus pandemic’s disruption to the supply chain.
“When COVID hit the slaughterhouses, it really caused people to wake up and say, ‘We need to have that capability,’ ” Manzanares said.
She said she has noticed a decline in the number of meat producers.
Manzanares said she’s one of the last sheep herders where she lives.
“Quite a few people have reduced their [animal] numbers, partly due to drought, partly due to volatility in the markets,” Manzanares said.
She and her husband drive almost 130 miles to Durango, Colo., to get their meat processed; she said it’s one of the last places near them where they can get their meat processed and certified as organic.
Then they sell their products mostly at the Santa Fe Farmers Market and directly to customers.
Manzanares joked that she’s too old to continue laboring over the sheep.
The average age of U.S. farm producers in 2017 was close to 58, according to the USDA. The U.S. Department of Labor found the median age for cattle ranchers is 56.
Pacheco said he feels healthy, and the work helps him stay that way.
“[I’m] thinner than a horse. [I] can do 20 pull-ups. I’m 60 years old,” Pacheco said.
Manzanares was appointed during the administration of former President Barack Obama to serve as the Farm Service Agency state director, and one of the focuses of her work was trying to find initiatives to draw younger people to being farmers. She said she doesn’t know what the future is going to look like, though.
State Rep. Jack Chatfield, R-Mosquero, said two bills were passed in the Legislature within the last two years aimed at increasing the number of meat inspectors from six to 70. Chatfield, a rancher himself, said boosting the number of inspectors will make it easier for small and medium-size cattle ranches to operate.
There are four companies that produce 85 percent of the meat in the U.S., according to the USDA. Chatfield said these few “multinational corporations” not only control most of America’s diet but also the price of the meat. Chatfield would like to see less reliance on these corporations and an increase in the number of local farm-to-table producers in New Mexico.
“I see a consolidation of small family ranches into larger operations. And I would like to see the small family raise the remaining viable operation,” Chatfield said.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.
