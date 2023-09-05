Federal lawmakers say a $7.5 million grant to build affordable housing at Taos Pueblo will create “generational wealth” for at least 24 families who might not otherwise be able to buy a home.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development block grant will be paid for by the Indian Housing Block Grant Program, according to a news release issued by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. The funding comes a year after Taos Pueblo officials broke ground on the long-awaited 50-acre Spider Rock Road Housing Development, or “New House” neighborhood.

Project plans include four emergency housing areas and a 50-unit housing complex.

