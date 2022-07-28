TAOS — Taos Pueblo was one of the first New Mexico tribes to close its borders to outsiders and impose restrictions on members when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in early 2020.

Almost 2½ years later, tribal officials quietly reopened the pueblo to the public.

The Saturday reopening came without an official announcement. The Taos Pueblo Tourism Department said it was a deliberate decision.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

