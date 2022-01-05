TAOS — In an unprecedented move, the Taos Pueblo Tribal Council has decided to retain its staff of government officials appointed in January 2021 through the end of 2022, according to a statement the tribe issued this week.
Until now, officials were appointed to serve one-year terms, beginning Jan. 1.
“This is the first time as far as we know in our lifetime that an administration has been appointed to serve a consecutive term in office,” the statement reads. “We understand that change is difficult for many, but it is inevitable. Many of our Councilman and community members supported a consecutive term and others are skeptical. We understand the fears of change, all we can do is continue our efforts focusing on the best interest of our communities as a whole with the hopes that reasoning and understanding will follow.”
The statement is signed by Taos Pueblo Gov. Clyde Romero Sr., Lt. Gov. Samuel Gomez, Tribal Secretary Dwayne T. Lefthand Sr., War Chief Fred L. Romero, Lt. War Chief Steven Archuleta and War Chief Secretary Jeremy S. Lujan.
The statement addresses the challenges faced by the tribe in 2021, saying it was “a year of change and a shift in momentum. … The Red Willow People have shown leadership in our great country and state through setting policy, corrective measures and accountability, paving a way forward to be used as a primary example within Native Country on how things are done through the vision of team work and self-determination.”
In 2021, the tribal government was “focused on the community in general, the general health and safety of our people aside from the COVID epidemic,” the statement continues, adding the tribe made “resources and services available for our community in times of emergency and necessity."
The statement addresses “historical trauma [and] trauma in general that is associated with socio-economic factors, alcohol and drug abuse, physical and mental abuse, suicide, loss of life and many other associated factors."
A series of homicides in the last few years have raised concern, including the recent death of artist DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo, and the killings of father and son Antonio and Buck Romero in May 2020.
While the two-year term is a first for Taos Pueblo, government officials at other pueblos in New Mexico have served more than one-year terms.
Many of the 19 New Mexico pueblos also conduct elections to select leadership.
A longer version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
