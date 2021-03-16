TAOS — Taos Pueblo officials issued a statement this week identifying a man killed in a Feb. 14 police shooting as Antonio "Tai" Trujillo, a tribal member.
The incident occurred when officers from the Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a domestic violence at Trujillo's residence. After a confrontation, the officer shot and killed the man, according to the FBI, which is investigating the shooting along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Office of Justice Services.
The tribal officer involved — whose name has not yet been released — suffered "serious but non-life threatening injuries" and has been placed on administrative leave, a "standard practice that removes an employee from the workplace while an investigation is underway," Taos Pueblo said in the statement.
The FBI and the BIA Office of Justice Services will make a determination on whether the officer's use of force was justified. There is currently no time frame for the completion of the investigation.
Taos Pueblo Police Chief Gary Lefthand announced his retirement in the wake of the incident, though the reason for his departure was unclear. Lefthand officially left the position Feb. 23.
