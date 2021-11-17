TAOS — DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo, 29, considered a rising star in the contemporary Native American art world, was found dead Saturday morning at Taos Pueblo, her father, artist Gary David Suazo, has confirmed.
“We don’t know any answers about what happened. We don’t know,” Gary Suazo said Wednesday. “Anybody I see — I tell them not to listen to the media and not to listen to any false reports or anything because we don’t know anything yet. We’re trying to keep our minds clear out of respect for her. She always told me to ‘keep things positive in our traditional good way,’ and that’s how we’re going to keep things.”
Gary Suazo was referring to an FBI and Taos Pueblo law enforcement investigation into the death of a Taos Pueblo woman discovered Saturday.
Neither the Suazo family nor the FBI has confirmed the death under investigation is that of DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo. Tribal police and the FBI have released few details about the death.
A funeral service for Suazo was planned Wednesday afternoon in Taos, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only close family was expected to be in attendance. Gary Suazo said the family was planning a public celebration of his daughter's life, including an art exhibit, along with an outdoor gathering at a later date.
DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo, also the daughter of well-known Diné artist Geraldine Tso, began making art at an early age.
In a past interview with The Taos News, she said one of her fondest memories was when she was a child attending Taos Pueblo Head Start. “We were drawing on the floor with crayons and I remember one of the teachers was like, ‘Oh wow, DeAnna, you put a neck on your person!’ And, for some reason, that memory always stuck," she said. "Why wouldn’t you put a neck on a human figure?”
Suazo’s artwork drew upon Native American aesthetic traditions, along with Japanese anime. Her multimedia paintings, rendered in India ink, colored markers, pencils and acrylic paint, have made patrons at the Santa Fe Indian Market step back and reevaluate their ideas of what Native art really is, according to the 2020 summer issue of Trend Magazine.
“My art now is about Indigenous women present today, so what I’m doing is incorporating traditional attire — of course, it’s pre-contact attire,” she said.
She said her work stems from ledger art, created by Plains Indians. The art form is rooted in pictographic imagery created on buffalo skins and other materials. Around the 1860s, this imagery was transitioned to the discarded ledger books of American colonial accountants. The drawings created an account of tribal ways of life before the advent of photography.
“The stories of ledger art, how these warriors and prisoners put down their stories on ledgers given to them while imprisoned, that’s what I do,” she said.
“We’re deep into our traditions,” she said. “I’m Taos Pueblo and Navajo, but we’re also very modern and know how to balance the two. … For our tribe to be one of the first to get our land back from the U.S. government was monumental. For so many Indigenous communities, their land was taken, and they’re no longer able to do their ceremonies.”
As word spread about her death this week, many people who knew Suazo and appreciated her artwork expressed their emotions.
Suazo’s godfather, Diné artist Tony Abeyta, posted on social media, “Thank you Deanna Autumn Leaf Suazo for being the absolute best [goddaughter] anyone could ever have had. I was so fortunate to watch you grow from a small child into an amazingly talented woman. These short but special lives flourish with beautiful gifts and let us know that every day counts with wonderful spirits in our midst."
Suazo graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts in spring 2021 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio arts and was admitted to IAIA‘s inaugural master's in studio arts in summer 2021.
“We are deeply saddened to acknowledge the loss of DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo (Diné/Taos Pueblo), who tragically passed away last weekend,” IAIA posted in a statement on Facebook.
“DeAnna loved to celebrate her Diné and Taos Pueblo heritage and to create art that reflected Pueblo cultural significance and aesthetics," the statement continued. "Inspired by heroic figures of Japanese manga novels including ‘Sailor Moon,’ she imbued her work with memory, resilience, and good intentions. Her most recent work emphasized figural paintings of strong Indigenous women that in her words 'grind every day for a better community.' ”
Suazo exhibited her artwork at the Southwest Association for Indian Arts' annual Indian Market for more than a decade and was also a featured artist at many national art markets, including the Heard Museum Indian Market and Fair, the Autry Museum Artist Market and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian Artist Market.
She was a SITE Santa Fe Scholar and a 2021 Taos Fine Arts Visionary Artist.
Suazo’s artwork has been exhibited across the country. Recent shows that featured her work include the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts‘ 2021 BFA Exhibition Manifesting Our Destinies and the IAIA College 2021 BFA Show A Retrospective of Change.
Her friend Gregorio Gigante was among the first to acknowledge her passing, writing, “Her future was shining bright and full of endless projects, possibilities, and success. Such a smart, hard-working, talented, creative soul, and most of all humble."
Gigante continued: "Heart broken but yet feel so honored and blessed to have been in her life, even in a small way. … I will remember and never forget DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo and do my best to champion her legacy with the upmost admiration, respect and love. She will be missed.”
