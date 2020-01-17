The Taos News
TAOS — A Taos police officer faces a misdemeanor charge of interfering with communication after his wife accused him of taking her cellphone while she was attempting to call 911 during an argument Jan. 10.
A Taos County sheriff’s sergeant arrested Officer Gabriel Blea on suspicion of the crime after investigating the incident at the Arroyo Hondo home where Blea’s wife and child reside.
Blea told Sgt. Jason Rael that he and his wife, who are separated, had become engaged in a dispute over his child visitation rights. Blea’s wife told the sergeant her husband had refused to leave the home. As she attempted to dial 911, she said, Blea seized her phone.
As she tried to retrieve the phone, she said, she struck her shin on a bed frame “and sustained a slight injury to her left leg,” Rael wrote in a statement of probable cause. Rael concluded there was no evidence to support a charge of assault or battery against the officer.
Blea admitted to taking the phone “and stated he knew he messed up and gave it back,” Rael said in the report.
Taos police Chief David Trujillo said his department is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations against Blea.
