TAOS — Police Chief John Wentz said a 25-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night on Dea Lane and a 38-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the death.
Wentz identified the victim Saturday as Antonio Martinez of Taos.
A jail log provided by Taos County showed Ray Rivera faces a first-degree murder charge. Wentz confirmed Rivera is the shooting suspect and said the charges against him could be modified as investigators continue to gather evidence.
Officers arrived at the scene on Dea Lane around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found Martinez dead from a gunshot wound.
Rivera had fled the scene after the shooting but was found a short time later and taken into custody, Wentz said.
He added the shooting appeared to have taken place inside a building, but he did not release the name of the location.
