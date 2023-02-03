TAOS — A slight increase in violent crimes in the new year has raised questions among Taos residents about public safety, particularly concerns surrounding a fatal shooting last month in the Smith’s parking lot and a recent armed robbery at Ammann Gallery.
The Taos Police Department is responding.
According to Town Councilor Darien Fernandez, the town is working to increase its number of police officers.
Fernandez said the Taos Police Department has 24 officer positions budgeted but at the beginning of 2023 employed just 16.
In the past month, however, the town has hired four new police officers and is reviewing background checks for two more, which would bring the number of officers to 22. Town councilors accepted a $281,250 grant last week “for the purposes of recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers” over three years.
Fernandez hopes new recruits will help deter the criminal element in Taos, adding staffing the police department is the “single biggest thing we can do right now to improve public safety.” He said major grocery store chains with locations in Taos — Smith’s, Albertsons and Walmart — also can do more to help keep their customers safe.
“These multinational, billion-dollar corporations, I think, can afford to hire a couple of extra security staffers to provide [a] safer shopping experience so that it’s not putting so much more additional strain on an already-strained police department that’s supported by tax dollars,” Fernandez said. “My personal feeling is that sometimes we the people are subsidizing the private corporations’ security in that.”
Regarding the armed robbery of Ammann Gallery, Fernandez said the council is “exploring the legality of using some of the lodgers tax fund” to hire an additional police officer to patrol downtown and other tourist areas.
Celestino Chavez, 32, was charged Thursday with three counts in the incident: armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault while disguised. He’s accused of stealing about two dozen rings from the gallery.
Many locals have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the Smith’s parking lot, where 40-year-old Thomas Tuski was shot and killed on an early morning in January. Some have argued the lack of light in the parking lot increases the likelihood of crime.
However, according to some officials, including Fernandez and police Chief John Wentz, additional light and security would not have prevented the shooting, as police suspect it was not random.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.
