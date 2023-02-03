TAOS — A slight increase in violent crimes in the new year has raised questions among Taos residents about public safety, particularly concerns surrounding a fatal shooting last month in the Smith’s parking lot and a recent armed robbery at Ammann Gallery.

The Taos Police Department is responding.

According to Town Councilor Darien Fernandez, the town is working to increase its number of police officers.

A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Popular in the Community