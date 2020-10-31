The Taos Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of an ordinance that will limit the number of short-term rentals.
The ordinance creates a limit of 120 short-term rentals, requires an annual permit and provides enforcement of penalties for violations.
The only public comment was from a letter writer.
Because the number of short-term rentals is between 160 and 180, the council doesn’t expect the number to come down to the 120-unit limit for about a year.
Taos Town Manager Rick Bellis said the issue of affordable housing has been on the council’s radar for some time. Bellis said that short-term rentals — particularly those owned by out-of-town investors — have played a large role in the increase in long-term rental prices.
According to a study done by the town, “the short-term rentals are a considerable factor in the shortage of long-term rentals,” Bellis said. “They also drive up the prices.”
Bellis said only eight of the current short-term rental properties are owned by locals. He said that lack of homeowner presence allows for a quicker degradation of properties.
“If [property is] owned by a real estate investment company, they don’t see the property,” he said. “If we don’t have a local person who owns the house, then it becomes our job — or the neighbors’ job — to [take care of] the property for them.”
Bellis said city officials have a preference for local owners “who are going to take interest in the property and manage it.”
Property owners will have to reapply in January. Their applications are not guaranteed, though the council said it will grandfather in the previous properties, giving them preference.
After looking “at ordinances throughout the country to find something better,” Bellis said he hopes that Taos’ model for limiting short-term rentals will inspire other towns.
The town was the first municipality in the state to make an agreement with Airbnb.
“We’ve helped a lot of other towns in the state,” Bellis said. “We’re on the cutting edge.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.