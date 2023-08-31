TAOS — Staff at Taos Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, went on a one-day strike Tuesday to protest working conditions in the 100-bed facility.

One employee, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, said problems began after the residential treatment center, formerly known as Taos Living Center, changed hands around a year and a half ago.

The facility, which accommodates patients for both long-term and short-term stays, is now overseen by OPCO NM. Hours have been cut and overtime was taken off the table for certain workers, the employee said, adding there has been growing frustrations for workers who must take on many extra duties amid attrition, even as the numbers of short-term patients with behavioral health and psychiatric conditions have increased.

