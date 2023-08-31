TAOS — Staff at Taos Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, went on a one-day strike Tuesday to protest working conditions in the 100-bed facility.
One employee, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, said problems began after the residential treatment center, formerly known as Taos Living Center, changed hands around a year and a half ago.
The facility, which accommodates patients for both long-term and short-term stays, is now overseen by OPCO NM. Hours have been cut and overtime was taken off the table for certain workers, the employee said, adding there has been growing frustrations for workers who must take on many extra duties amid attrition, even as the numbers of short-term patients with behavioral health and psychiatric conditions have increased.
Staff at the center are not trained to care for such patients, the worker said, adding mental health patients are mixed with those recovering from surgeries and other medical conditions, posing dangers for patients and staff.
Rick Samuelson, regional director of operations for OPCO NM, said temporary staff were immediately brought in Tuesday to care for patients during the strike. He described the protesters as "disgruntled."
"As soon as they realized that staff were not coming in, they reached out to some of their sister facilities and were able to get the assistance they needed," he said. "So the patients are being well taken care of, and we're addressing the concerns of the staff."
After a failed attempt to directly communicate grievances to the facility's administration during a mandatory, all-staff meeting Monday evening, the employee said, many clinical and nonclinical staff members didn't show up for their shifts Tuesday morning.
Staff returned to work the day after the strike.
"A lot of this could have been avoided" if an administrator would have attended the meeting and listened to the workers' complaints, the employee said.
An influx of patients with behavioral health and mental health conditions has made it more difficult to care for elderly residents, dementia patients and those being treated in shorter-term physical rehabilitation programs following surgery, the employee said.
"We've only been trained in that facility for dementia people, older people, people that had a total hip replacement — but we've never been trained for psychiatric patients," the worker said. "So we do not know how to deal with patients that are coming off drugs, how to approach them when they're being abusive. Plus, all residents, they're all mixed; they're risking that patient's life — or even ours.
"Never had we had somebody with substance abuse there or have patients with big psychiatric behaviors like we have now."
Samuelson said long-term care facilities regularly admit difficult-to-manage patients these days, including some with substance use disorders.
"We work very closely with the Department of Health and other agencies, and in long-term care in general, those are the types of residents that are being taken care of in long-term care facilities," he said. "Our first priority is to protect our residents and then to take care of our staff. The facility has done everything they can to protect and make sure the care needs of the residents are being met."
He also noted he and other administrators are open to hearing the staff's complaints and planned to meet with employees this week.
"I want to make the community aware of this, because a lot of the long-term patients is their family members," the employee said, adding the situation is taking a toll on staff. "… I've been there for so many years, and sometimes now I'm embarrassed to say where I work."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.