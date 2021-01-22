TAOS — The murder trial of Greg Steele, who is accused of fatally shooting Patrick Larkin, owner of the World Cup Cafe in Taos, is scheduled to start Feb. 15.
The jury trial will be held in person at the 8th Judicial District Court in Raton before Judge Jeffrey Shannon. The trial was moved out of Taos County due to the high-profile nature of the case.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit charging Steele with second-degree murder and three other felonies connected to Larkin's death, his landlord told officers he had admitting to killing Larkin, 63, in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2019, in Llano Quemado.
The landlord said he had rented to property to Steele next door to Larkin's home, the affidavit said.
New Mexico State Police found Larkin's body hidden in a bush a mile and a half from his home.
After seizing Steele's pickup and obtaining a warrant to search it, the affidavit said, agents also found blood matching a sample of Larkin's DNA in the bed of the vehicle and on the driver's side door.
During an online court hearing Tuesday, the prosecution and defense discussed how much of Steele's personal character would be brought up during the trial.
Prosecutor Consuelo Garcia said if defense attorney Tom Clark was going to rely on a self-defense argument and Larkin's character came into play, the state should be able to call on witnesses to attest to Steele's character as well.
"Because the state's gone to such lengths to dredge up nasty witnesses who hate my client, I found four to five people to talk about my client's good character," Clark said.
The other primary concerns raised by Clark were over COVID-19. He argued he should be allowed to sit next to Steele, saying the 6-foot mandatory distance in the courtroom would create a problem. "It makes it virtually impossible to defend someone if you're not sitting next to them," Clark said.
Clark also noted most of the court staff and the District Attorney's Office were vaccinated against COVID-19, but neither he nor Steele were.
Shannon agreed this didn't seem fair, but said he did not have the authority to order vaccinations.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
