TAOS — Lynnette Haozous was up on a scissor lift in the hot sun, working paint into the plaster texture of the west wall of the parking lot at Tuesday Morning in Taos.
Although joking at times and taking her work in stride as supporters, volunteers and fans strode by, Haozous had a serious task ahead of her.
The Native American muralist was doing something historic. She was helping to bring attention to the matriarchal nature of Taos, its origins and how a new community initiative is at work to improve the lives of families here.
The group is called the 100 percent Taos County Initiative. Haozous was commissioned by the group to complete a mural that will be presented at a Community Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The site is at 105 Camino de la Placita, one block south of Taos Plaza.
With sponsorship from the Wyoming-based LOR Foundation and in partnership with the Taos arts nonprofit Paseo Project, 100 percent Taos County was able to fund the commission.
Haozous, who is of Taos Pueblo, San Carlos Chiricahua Apache and Diné heritage, said she wants the mural “to honor the original community [here], which was the Taos Pueblo community of which I am from. My grandfather was the late Jimmy Lujan Sr., and I’ve always had a connection to this place. I grew up here and I went to the Taos Day School, the junior high, and I’m continually reconnecting with my community here. This is another beautiful way to do that.”
The 100 percent Taos County Initiative was born at Taos Pueblo with the Tiwa Babies Home Visiting Program in collaboration with the Pueblo Outreach Project in 2017, according to a news release.
April Winters, a family support specialist for Tiwa Babies, “introduced this initiative to help identify why the needs for families and children are not being met and how to fill those gaps,” the release said.
The mural project developed by Haozous “was developed to spread awareness about the initiative and celebrate the roots of local culture and history that are vital to our community.” The initiative plans more murals around Taos County.
“When the Pueblo community is taken care of, everything downriver is taking care of,” Haozous said. “… It really does flow
downriver and represents the whole community.
“And I want people to see this image of a Pueblo mother matriarch and feel the sense when they see her caressing the baby, the new new generation, to feel a sense of being cared for and looked after and a sense of pride of where this place is, and the culture, the beauty of this unique Taos place,” she added.
Another mural by Haozous was in the news recently. She was on hand to introduce a special mural she painted on the wall of the proposed Coral Dawn and Paul J. Bernal Center for Arts and Literature at 1020 Veterans Highway in Taos Pueblo.
As soon as she completes the 100 percent Taos County Initiative mural, she said, she plans to head out to Kayenta, Ariz., for another commission.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to create in all of my homelands. And so my next project is going to be in Navajo land, Dinetah,” Haozous said, adding the project, Walking with Dinetah, is through the University of Utah.