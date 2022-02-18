TAOS — A lawsuit accusing Taos Municipal Schools of creating an environment that allowed a boy to rape a girl on school property in 2018 is moving forward in a federal court.
The suit, filed in 2020 in U.S. District Court, alleges school employees knowingly let a Taos High School student return to campus after he was accused of raping a girl on school grounds in 2017. He attacked another student in 2018, the suit alleges.
The boy was found guilty of battery charges in the 2018 case. As a minor, he was sentenced to six months of supervised probation.
The 2017 case was dropped due to a lack of evidence, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
In the civil complaint, attorneys from Rothstein Donatelli LLP in Albuquerque argue school administrators at the time — including Superintendent Lillian Torrez, Principal Robert Trujillo, Assistant Principal Lisa Abeyta-Valerio and classroom assistant Emily DeHerrera — had been told multiple times by teachers about the male student's sexually aggressive behavior.
Following an investigation into the 2017 allegation against the boy, he was ordered to be accompanied by a chaperone. The complaint alleges, however, the chaperone was dismissed by Trujillo after a meeting was held with boy's grandmother, a former Taos Municipal Schools employee.
In a response to the complaint, lawyers for Taos Municipal Schools from German Burnette & Associates denied the district and its employees had committed civil rights violations or were negligent.
The response states the school employees are protected under the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act, and that it “prohibits them from answering allegations relating to former students who are not party to this action.”
“Unless the parents of students and former students under the age of eighteen, or the students and former students over the age of eighteen, are given notice and an opportunity to object to the disclosure of FERPA protected information, the School Defendants are prohibited from disclosing such information,” the district said in a motion seeking a protective order under FERPA, which was granted by the court.
Lawyers for Taos Municipal Schools and the plaintiff did not respond to requests for comment.
In 2019, Torrez told The Taos News she had no knowledge of the allegations but said "the district takes all such allegations seriously."
Motions have been filed by both parties to extend case management deadlines, which are approaching at the end of March and April. A settlement conference is tentatively scheduled for April 28 at the federal courthouse in Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.