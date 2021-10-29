TAOS — The Taos Mountain Balloon Rally is set to take off this weekend for the first time in two years after last year’s event was grounded because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With infection numbers falling and prevention efforts meeting some measure of success, organizers of the annual local event said they felt it was time to bring it back.
“We just wanted to fill the skies of Taos with color,” Michael “Father Mike” Olsen told The Taos News.
This weekend, the Taos Mountain Balloon Rally will once again offer a thrilling visual experience. The site of all rally activities is Weimer Field on Albright Street. All balloon events are free of charge, so bring the kids, charge up your camera, dress warmly and leave Fido at home.
The rally began Friday morning with free tethered balloon rides for local schoolchildren.
Saturday and Sunday mornings there will be mass ascensions featuring the liftoff of 31 hot air balloons from all over the region.
Saturday evening will offer a bonus, called the “Balloomenshine,” a play on words connecting the Taos Society of Artists founder Ernest Blumenschein with a balloon glow event. At dusk, a collection of balloons will inflate on the field, but they won’t take off. Instead, on cue, they will fire up their propane burners, which lights up their envelopes in a colorful display.
Olsen said the balloon pilots will also be handing out Halloween candy.
Those attending may also have a chance to ride in a balloon.
Olsen said a pilot may invite people aboard who volunteer for a chase crew (which follows the balloon’s route in a car), offer to help inflate a balloon or are one of the sponsors of the event. Pilots especially like local chase crew volunteers who know the area because balloons can sometimes miss their intended landing spot.
“We can always use volunteers,” Olsen said. “Even just to greet the pilots, show them Taos hospitality.”
He said the biggest perk, though, is “just to be out with everyone having fun.”
The weather forecast indicates the possibility of clear skies Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday, with high temperatures all weekend of 58 to 60 degrees and light breezes.
The Balloonmeister, who this year is Phil Campbell, will set off a pie-ball, a small balloon that is used to test the wind speed and direction above the launch field. It is Campbell’s decision to launch or not depending on how the pie-ball behaves. They cannot launch if the winds are pushing north because that may send the balloons over Taos Pueblo tribal lands, which are off-limits.
In light of recent balloon accidents, organizers said safety continues to be a chief priority at the Taos rally.
Phil Campbell’s father, Cal, was “the godfather of the balloon rally,” Olsen said. “He was one of the first balloonists to set up and plan the first rally some 39 years ago. Phil just followed in his father’s footsteps. Unfortunately, we lost Cal this year. On Saturday morning during the pilot briefing we will remember Cal and all he has done for the Taos Balloon Rally.”
