TAOS — Transportation services long have been limited in Taos, but visitors and locals accustomed to relying on ride-booking apps like Lyft and Uber might soon see another option in the area.

Trip Carma founders Neha and Nishant Pant have been working to resurrect their old transportation service.

When it began in 2018, Trip Carma was a nonprofit ride booking site, specifically designed for Taos, that acted as the middleman between passengers and drivers. Before the pandemic left the service dormant, Nishant Pant considered it to be a community service, allowing travelers to find local drivers under one website. Drivers set their own prices and kept every penny.