TAOS — Taos County commissioners on Monday selected Taos Mayor Dan Barrone to fill the District 42 House of Representatives seat in the New Mexico Legislature.
The seat was left vacant after Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, who had held the position for years, was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to serve out the state Senate term of the late Sen. Carlos Cisneros, D-Questa, who died of a heart attack in September.
The County Commission on Monday heard presentations from four applicants for the position.
Also applying were Kristina Ortez, executive director of the Taos Land Trust; Taos County Commission Chairman Mark Gallegos, who also is mayor of Questa; and Bob Romero.
During the meeting, Barrone said he would not step down as mayor if he was selected. “I think it’s about working together,” Barrone told commissioners. “If you don’t work together with the other representatives, you won’t get a bill passed.”
The only dissenting vote was cast by Commissioner Candyce O’Donnell. Despite being a candidate for the legislative position, Gallegos did not recuse himself from voting.
Barrone, owner of Olguin’s Sawmill and Firewood, will serve as the District 42 representative until Dec. 31, 2020. He would have to run for the seat in upcoming elections if he wanted to try to retain it.
A version of this story first appeared on the website of The Taos News, a sister paper to The New Mexican.
