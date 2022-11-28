TAOS — A 48-hour civil emergency took effect Monday in Taos, allowing Taos County to offer the shuttered Phil Lovato Senior Citizens Center for use as an emergency cold weather shelter for the homeless.

Snow and high winds were expected to impact Taos County on Tuesday.

The shelter, 601 Lovato Place, will open “as early as next week,” according to Catherine Hummel, executive director of DreamTree Project, one of four community groups involved in the initiative. Hours at the shelter, just south of the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, will likely mirror the evening-to-morning hours at the Taos Men’s Shelter.

