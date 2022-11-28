TAOS — A 48-hour civil emergency took effect Monday in Taos, allowing Taos County to offer the shuttered Phil Lovato Senior Citizens Center for use as an emergency cold weather shelter for the homeless.
Snow and high winds were expected to impact Taos County on Tuesday.
The shelter, 601 Lovato Place, will open “as early as next week,” according to Catherine Hummel, executive director of DreamTree Project, one of four community groups involved in the initiative. Hours at the shelter, just south of the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, will likely mirror the evening-to-morning hours at the Taos Men’s Shelter.
“We’re looking to set up a max of 40 beds, although we expect the need will be less than that,” Hummell said, adding, “we’ll have separate sleeping areas for men and for women, and one for gender expansive.”
Hummel said Youth Heartline, Heart of Taos, Taos Coalition to End Homelessness and DreamTree Project will begin renovating the property this summer to open a year-round shelter and supportive services center. The renovations will be funded through a $675,000 grant from the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.
Taos Mayor Pascual Maesta’s emergency order included a directive “to suspend the special use permit requirement for any government owned buildings used as emergency shelters during the duration of the civil emergency,” allowing the Navigating Emergency Support Together facility to open as soon as possible.
“We need to do something for residents who are out at night in the bitter cold,” Maestas told town councilors at a recent meeting. “I will be issuing a proclamation of emergency due to the cold weather [to] allow the county to temporarily use that building as an emergency shelter without the special-use permit until the end of winter, [at] which time they must go through the special use permit process for what they eventually would like to have as the NEST.”
“The plan for the building and Taos NEST is for it to be a one-stop services and resource center,” Hummel said.
The 48-hour civil emergency is expected to be extended by the Town Council at a special meeting scheduled early Tuesday morning.
“It is our intent for the town and county to help those in need during the cold weather months,” Commission Chairwoman Darlene Vigil.
“We’re hiring for overnight staff,” Hummel added. “If anybody’s interested, we encourage people to apply.”