TAOS — A banner advertising a cannabis delivery service overlooks the intersection of Paseo del Pueblo Norte and Camino de la Placita in Taos, hanging on a building that will soon be the site of Bighorn Weed Co.
For now, Bighorn Weed is a man in a van, 36-year-old Steve Weiner.
Customers can place cannabis orders online and schedule a delivery date.
While cannabis delivery is more popular in urban areas, Weiner said, it makes the product more accessible to rural patients in New Mexico's Medical Cannabis Program. There are around 2,220 Taos County residents enrolled, according to a December report by the state Department of Health.
“[We] have also recently been working with local hospice and cannabis medical card providers,” Weiner said, “since we are the first [cannabis] delivery service north of Santa Fe providing service to medical patients and recreational customers throughout the area. Many of them are medical patients for whom getting around is not that easy. The fact that we can deliver to their doorstep opens access to them in a safe and convenient way.”
Bighorn Weed prides itself on its focus on community and sells products from local “sustainable, regenerative, living-soil-growing farmers,” or what Weiner calls “conscious cultivators.”
“We are going directly to the farms, and we’re focused entirely on uplifting New Mexico cannabis farmers,” Weiner said.
Bighorn Weed tells the stories of the farmers on cards that come with every purchase. The cards have information including the cannabis strain and its breeding process, the farm's location and other details, such as if the marijuana was sun-grown or if the farm is woman-owned.
“We’re excited that there are people who are growing in tune with the planet,” Weiner said.
The Bighorn Weed dispensary is undergoing renovations and Weiner anticipates it will open in March.
Built around 1930, the building was originally a blacksmith shop. Weiner and his team have exposed the original exterior walls, which were covered in stucco.
Other original features were excavated, including two tree trunks supporting the vigas. The original railroad tie walls can be seen in multiple locations.
Weiner has been in the regulated cannabis business for a number of years, starting in Humboldt, Calif., after six years serving in the U.S. Navy on nuclear submarines. The veteran noted Bighorn Weed is just across the street from Not Forgotten Outreach, a nonprofit veteran community garden.
“We hold this property in very high regard,” Weiner said. “It’s important for us as members of this community and caretakers of this property that we do right by and support the community in any way we can.
"That was part of our charter when we originally obtained our license, that we would work with veteran nonprofits, local farming nonprofits, particularly ones focused on water conservation and sustainable cultivation.”
A version of this story was first published in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.