TAOS — A banner advertising a cannabis delivery service overlooks the intersection of Paseo del Pueblo Norte and Camino de la Placita in Taos, hanging on a building that will soon be the site of Bighorn Weed Co.

For now, Bighorn Weed is a man in a van, 36-year-old Steve Weiner.

Customers can place cannabis orders online and schedule a delivery date.

A version of this story was first published in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.