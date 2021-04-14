TAOS — A Taos man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Walmart in Ohio — which caused some confusion in the town of Taos and led to the evacuation of the Walmart there — is facing federal charges.
David Barton, 39, is being held in the Taos County jail until federal authorities pick him up, Taos police Chief John Wentz said.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Barton on Friday.
He was arrested April 6 by local law enforcement on a charge of making an unlawful bomb scare.
Wentz said the FBI has taken over the investigation into the incident, which occurred earlier that day.
The FBI declined to comment on the case.
Multiple agencies — including the Taos Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the Taos Volunteer Fire Department — responded to what initially was thought to be a bomb scare at the Walmart in Taos late in the afternoon of April 6 after learning a threat to a store had originated in Taos.
Customers and employees were evacuated from the store while police investigated.
As the situation evolved, Wentz said, “it turned out to be that somebody here in town was making a telephone bomb threat to a Walmart in Pierce Township, Ohio,” a community outside Cincinnati. "It turned out it wasn't a threat to this Walmart.”
News reports in Ohio said the Walmart in the small community of Amelia, about 20 miles from Cincinnati, also was evacuated as police and fire officials investigated a threatening call to the store's pharmacy.
"K-9 teams with the Cincinnati Police Department checked Walmart for possible devices, which turned up empty, according to police," WXIX-TV reported.
The Taos Police Department was able to track the phone used to make the call to a home in Taos, where authorities arrested Barton.
A version of this story appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
