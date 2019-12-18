Kristina Ortez, executive director of the Taos Land Trust, announced her candidacy Wednesday for the House District 42 seat to replace longtime Rep. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos.
Gonzales was recently appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to fill the seat left vacant after Sen. Carlos Cisneros, D-Questa, died in September. Ortez had been backed for the Senate District 6 position, which represents four counties, by county commissions in Santa Fe and Los Alamos. Taos and Rio Arriba counties had recommended Gonzales to the governor for the seat.
“I respect the governor’s decision to appoint Rep. Gonzales to the Senate seat,” Ortez, 46, said in a statement. “I would be honored to work with him to represent Northern New Mexico and Taos County. I believe we must do all we can to support our families, increase funding and resources for early childhood education and address the behavioral health crisis that deeply affects our community and state.”
Taos County commissioners will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Gonzales’ term in the House. Voters will select a new representative for a full term in the June primaries and the November election. The commission has not yet announced when the appointment will be made or who is being considered.
Ortez was raised in a farming town in California’s San Joaquin Valley. She moved to New Mexico in 2008 and took over as executive director of the Taos Land Trust, which has overseen the restoration of land surrounding Fred Baca Park. Ortez has two young daughters, is secretary of the Vigil y Romo Acequia Commission and sits on the board of Alianza Agricultura de Taos. She also is president of the board of Conservation Voters of New Mexico.
