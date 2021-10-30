TAOS — Andrew Hay might never be able to walk again, but he hasn’t let that stop him from living his life.
After a dizzy spell led to a fall from a ladder Oct. 11, 2020, Hay was paralyzed from the chest down. For the journalist, family man, homesteader, runner, biker and active community member, the inability to use his legs left him at first discouraged, but then he realized life goes on, much as it did before, even after a debilitating injury.
"I was just climbing up a ladder at my in-laws' house to saw a branch off, and I got about 10 foot up and had a dizzy spell and just fell backwards onto a flagstone path," Hay said. "So my back hit the path and broke. Luckily, my head hit the grass, or I would have probably had a traumatic brain injury as well.”
Thanks to a helpful treatment program at Craig Hospital in Denver, a sturdy local support network and a strong sense of mental resilience, Hay has begun making his reentry into everyday life — reporting for his job at Reuters, driving his daughter to ballet class and adjusting to a life that demands he be at his fittest every day, both physically and mentally.
As he geared up to get on his adaptive bike, which he pedals with his hands, he reminded himself how much he is still able to do. "It's a mind thing," he said.
Adapting to a dramatic change
“This is my little world here,” Hay said at his home on Witt Road this month.
Over the last year, Hay, 51, has gradually converted a separate studio space on his property into a living space where he can work and exercise. He has adaptive equipment (tools that help him maneuver), two computers for his reporting work, a bathroom and a small kitchenette.
“Out there, it's not a very adapted world," Hay said, but at home, he's been able to build in all of the necessary supports that people with similar injuries don't always find in public spaces.
He said doing regular things outside his home can be jarring “if you get used to everything being sort of perfect.”
He applies a different sort of adaptive mindset when he goes out.
“If you go to hotels, often they don't have a wheelchair-accessible room. … It kind of helps to just get used to finding solutions rather than seeing problems," he said.
Hay said it was easy to look to others to provide solutions for him immediately after the accident, to become dependent. Gradually, he looked inward, where he finds and applies the necessary solution to challenges he encounters.
Life changes
As a 20-year veteran reporter with Reuters News Agency, which is headquartered in London, Hay is no stranger to working remotely and covering news from a distance. When the pandemic hit, not too much changed. He still worked from home, turning in assignments remotely and meeting with co-workers on Zoom.
When the accident happened, Reuters allowed him to take time off. From October 2020 to May, Hay remained focused on his recovery. But since June, he has been back at it — admittedly taking it a little easier than he used to.
He said he is still learning how to cope with changes in the way he does his job but is thankful to have the distraction that his work provides. “You really need a focus other than your injury.”
A crucial support network
Without the help of family and friends, Hay said shifting his mindset from one of discouragement to one that enabled him to move forward with his recovery would not have been easy to do.
His wife, Jesse, and three children have been crucial in all stages of his recovery, he said, as has the help of the surrounding community he connected with over his years in Taos.
Jesse admitted it wasn’t easy dealing with such a major life change in the family. “Our life as we knew it was gone in a split second,” she said. From the moment the accident occurred, Jesse said, she was focused on getting the best care for Andrew and managing their children's schedules.
“I went from having a partner who helped with the house, the kids, the shopping, etc. to being a sort of single mother of three and a caregiver,” she said. “Andrew is incredibly independent, thanks to the rehabilitation hospital, but he is also not well a lot still, too.”
Hay said his oldest son has encouraged him to stay positive and has helped him by assembling adaptive equipment, like an arm-bike and an attachable front wheel for his wheelchair.
Along with his family, Hay has found resounding support from the Taos community, where he has always been an active member.
Tze Yong, a doctor at Holy Cross Medical Center and good friend of Hay, took it upon himself to start a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with Hay’s medical bills. When the fundraiser was closed just two weeks ago, a total of $88,668 had been raised.
Hay said if it weren’t for the donations, he wouldn’t be able to afford certain necessities like some of his adaptive gear.
While he was working on his recovery at Craig Hospital, friends and family helped build a flagstone path around his property, something Hay said he is extremely grateful for.
Making the most of it
Hay's mental fortitude has been critical to his recovery, but he admitted he struggled at first.
“You either start living or you kind of start dying. … It's a sort of choice,” Hay said. “It's gonna hurt no matter what; it sucks no matter what. So you just got to choose what you're going to do.”
As an avid outdoor enthusiast, Hay’s first concern was with all of the things he loved to do — but believed he couldn't anymore. He said he forced himself to change his thought process from "I can’t" to "I can."
He said this means appreciating the things he is still able to accomplish, like riding an adaptive bike, helping with the garden and cooking meals. He is also looking forward to adaptive skiing when he's moved further along in his recovery.
“It’s a big mind game, it really is,” he said. In his darkest moments, he tries not to feel like “just a guy in a wheelchair.”
Hay said pride was a major issue in overcoming his initial acknowledgement of his disability.
“I was used to running and biking and riding horses,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, I was pushing myself up Witt Road in a wheelchair … and it took a long time to get over that.”
“The body really does want to overcome if you give it a chance; if exercise becomes sort of like your medicine, then your body will try to heal itself … but if you lie in bed, you just get worse and worse.”
Hay said one day he hopes to regain function in his legs.
“I continue to see small improvements in feeling,” he said. “The game changer is once I see muscle movement in my legs.”
