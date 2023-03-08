TAOS — The Holy Cross Medical Center board of directors has named interim CEO James Kiser the hospital's permanent top executive.
The terms of his contract were not disclosed.
"The formal terms of James’ contract have yet to be solidified, but both parties are excited to be moving forward in this direction," a hospital spokesperson said.
Paul Sands, chairman of the hospital board, said 12 candidates were identified after nationwide and local recruitment efforts and asked to complete the application process in early December.
Four candidates completed the online application and were interviewed at the end of January by members of the board of directors and senior leadership.
"James Kiser had the most experience and is prepared and dedicated to Holy Cross and our community," Sands said. "Feedback from staff and community members he has engaged with is only positive. He has a great understanding of the challenges we are facing and is prepared to take them on.”
Kiser, who has 30 years of experience in health care management, came on as interim CEO in September 2022, after longtime CEO Bill Patten announced he would step down.
“While the beauty of the Taos area is what attracted my wife, Lorie, and me here, it's the beauty of the people that made us want to make this our home," Kiser said. "The community and especially the Holy Cross staff have been so warm and welcoming. My goal is not only for Holy Cross Medical Center to survive, but to thrive."
This story was first published in The Taos News, a sister paper of The Santa Fe New Mexican.