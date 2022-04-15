TAOS — Bill Patten, CEO of Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos since 2015, plans to retire after a six-month leadership transition period, the hospital announced Friday.
Patten tendered his resignation to the hospital's board of directors at a meeting in March and has proposed a plan "that will allow him to continue his leadership role while supporting the organization's recruitment efforts," the hospital said in a news release.
"In an effort to make this a smooth transition, I suggested a schedule in which I will continue to serve as the full-time CEO for the next three months followed by a period of almost three months where I step back a bit, working a [three-quarters] time schedule," Patten said in a statement.
He chose to retire because he wants to spend more time with his family, he said.
He was working as the CEO of Powell Valley Healthcare in Powell, Wyo., in 2015 when he was recruited to take over at Holy Cross.
At the time, Holy Cross was under great financial strain, partly due to reductions in state and federal funding, but also because of a shift in its payer mix from private to public health insurance programs, like Medicare and Medicaid.
Those financial difficulties became critical in early 2018, when the hospital experienced a serious cash shortage triggered, in part, by a shift to a federal critical access designation and problems with a new accounting software.
Patten and his staff achieved a mill levy increase and gross receipts tax increase during his tenure, which generated an additional $2.8 million in public support annually for the hospital.
“When Bill arrived at Holy Cross, the hospital was in turmoil and financial distress," said Chris Stagg, chairman of the Holy Cross board, as well as a Taos Ski Valley village councilor and vice president of Taos Ski Valley Inc. “As he moves on to retirement, we all can be thankful that our hospital is in much better shape, thanks to Bill’s efforts.”
Patten also was at the helm throughout the coronavirus pandemic, shifting operations to provide critical care from 2020 through January, when Patten and his team activated crisis standards of care in response to a surge in the virus's omicron variant, which limited the hospital's ability to treat other critical health problems.
In January, Patten oversaw the hospital's acquisition of the Taos Clinic for Children and Youth following the retirement of the clinic's longtime leading physician, Dr. Sylvia Villarreal.
Patten's successor likely will face several lingering challenges at Holy Cross, including a lack of a permanent nursing staff, which has forced the hospital to pay higher wages to traveling nurses.
"It has been an honor to have led Holy Cross Medical Center for the past six-plus years," Patten said in his statement. "I believe the organization is in a more stable place financially, and we are developing a good set of plans that will provide direction over the coming years.”
