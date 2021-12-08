TAOS — Reports surfaced one night in November of a social media post depicting an image of a weapon with a message that read, “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”
Taos High School Principal C.J. Grace sent a text message to parents early the next morning, notifying them in-person learning and sports events would be canceled that day.
But Grace required teachers to show up in their classrooms.
Honors English teacher and local teachers union President Francis Hahn spoke out against the policy and was placed on paid administrative leave — prompting a state teachers union to accuse the Taos Municipal School District of unlawful retaliation and spurring Hahn's students to initiate a petition demanding he be reinstated immediately.
Taos Police Chief John Wentz said a juvenile was suspected of posting the threat, and authorities took action "to ensure the alleged threat toward Taos High School could not be carried out.”
Shane Yountz, an attorney for the New Mexico Federation of Teachers, said Hahn had argued that potential safety concerns for students should extend to teachers as well, and he was "demonstrative" when he raised the issue with district administrators.
Taos Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Lillian Torrez did not specify Hahn's actions but said he demonstrated “behavior on his part.”
She was advised to not speak about “personnel matters” regarding Hahn, she said, adding, “when allegations arise regarding staff misconduct, the district takes it very seriously.”
The district has brought in an independent investigator to look into the matter “and we will respond according to policy and law based on those findings,” Torrez said, and an investigation could be concluded by the end of the week.
Yountz noted "there were potentially lives in the balance," as far as Hahn knew, "and if I think my life and the lives of others are potentially in danger, I might be more forceful than I would be about whether there’s enough chalk for the blackboard.”
He added, “State and federal law have a long history of protecting workers who are engaged in what’s called ‘concerted activity’ and it’s against the law to discipline employees for engaging in ‘concerted activity’ for their own self-protection. ... I understand some employers don’t like their employees to be adamant or forceful in their words, but the law protects those kinds of activities. So, we’re going to do what we can to protect Francis.”
Hahn issued a statement Tuesday that said, “I am cooperating fully with the district’s investigation and am hopeful that we can resolve our differences swiftly so that we can get back to providing the high quality education our students deserve.”
He appears to have many supporters. As of Monday, 31 people had posted comments in support of him and more than 600 had signed the student petition requesting his reinstatement, which called his administrative leave "unfairly punitive."
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.