Taos High School Principal C.J. Grace wrote in an email to school parents and staff Sunday morning that one student was killed and another six were seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night.

"I am so sorry to be emailing you with devastating news. There was a car accident last night involving seven THS student with one fatality," Grace wrote.

The other students, Grace wrote, are in "grave condition." The identities of the students involved in the crash, including the deceased, were not known as of late Sunday morning.

Popular in the Community