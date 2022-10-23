Taos High School principal: One student dead, six injured in car crash The Taos News Oct 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taos High School Principal C.J. Grace wrote in an email to school parents and staff Sunday morning that one student was killed and another six were seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night."I am so sorry to be emailing you with devastating news. There was a car accident last night involving seven THS student with one fatality," Grace wrote.The other students, Grace wrote, are in "grave condition." The identities of the students involved in the crash, including the deceased, were not known as of late Sunday morning.The Taos News has contacted area law enforcement for more information.Grace said that Taos High School would open at 2 p.m. Sunday "for anyone needing support."Please join me in sending prayers to the students, families, and their friends," she continued.This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesRio Arriba County man accused of murder in neighbor’s shootingTV station rejects Lujan Grisham's request to pull attack ad from airwavesPresbyterian's shift to for-profit ER firm to fill shortfall raises concernsRailyard Flats likely without power until early 2023Director exits SWAIA amid tax issuesForecasters: Strong chance La Niña returnsMan accused of robbing bank in Santa FeLongtime Santa Fe artist known for many talentsSen. Candelaria resigns; Rep. Maestas hopes to fill termEnd of era for Santa Fe Plaza’s famed carnitas cart Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe A new voice enters the city's choir on housing Etiquette Rules! It's not just about the fork Ringside Seat Don't advance a legislator who's married to a lobbyist Rescue report Delta has come a long way