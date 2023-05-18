TAOS — Rather than a traditional fireworks display this year, the town of Taos is looking at putting on a laser light show in celebration of Independence Day, according to Town Manager Andrew Gonzales.
"I've had some public question why we have canceled our fireworks display," Gonzales told the Taos Town Council at its May 9 meeting. "While we have canceled the fireworks display, we have not canceled the Fourth of July festivities during that time period. We will still have a family-friendly music event."
Gonzales said facilities and events director Mitch Miller hopes to bring a laser light show for the event.
Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas said the free July Fourth concert in Kit Carson Park will feature Ozomatli and Grupo Fantasma.
The town canceled its fireworks display last year, citing drought and an especially severe wildfire season. Despite an unusual amount of spring precipitation and an above-average snowmelt, fire is still top-of-mind this year.
"We got lucky with the rains, but fire, in general, is a concern," Maestas said.
There are many companies that provide outdoor light show services, which are growing in popularity for a wide range of events. Last year's Albuquerque International Balloon Festival featured 11 drone-powered light shows courtesy of Verge Aero, a company whose mission is "to make drone shows ubiquitous."
Other cities and towns across the West have made the switch from Fourth of July fireworks in recent years, including Salt Lake City and Palm Springs, Calif. Communities have opted to forgo fireworks in favor of lasers or drones for a variety of reasons, including expense, pollution and out of respect for veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder who may be triggered by loud explosions.
Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo said there are no special restrictions on the sale or use of fireworks within the county "at the moment." Last year, the Taos County Commission enacted a fireworks ban that prohibited the sale and use of fireworks from May 17-July 7.
The town of Taos also has no ban in place, Gonzales said, noting the town did enact prohibitions last year.
"Everybody last year was really respectful and on top of it because of what they could see coming over the hill," he said, referring to the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. "I don't want it to be forgotten that [wildfire] is still a real and imminent danger."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.