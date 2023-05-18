TAOS — Rather than a traditional fireworks display this year, the town of Taos is looking at putting on a laser light show in celebration of Independence Day, according to Town Manager Andrew Gonzales.

"I've had some public question why we have canceled our fireworks display," Gonzales told the Taos Town Council at its May 9 meeting. "While we have canceled the fireworks display, we have not canceled the Fourth of July festivities during that time period. We will still have a family-friendly music event."

Gonzales said facilities and events director Mitch Miller hopes to bring a laser light show for the event.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Recommended for you