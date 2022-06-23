TAOS — A Domino’s employee was arrested earlier this month on a count of arson after he was accused of trying to set fire to the pizza shop on Paseo del Pueblo Sur, Taos police Chief John Wentz said.
Chase Renfro, 27, also was charged with aggravated battery on a police officer and aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded to the incident June 13. Renfro had fled the scene but was found shortly after, Wentz wrote in an email. He added, “During the process of taking Renfro into custody, Renfro resisted arrest and assaulted/battered the officers.”
During an investigation, officers discovered Renfro, an employee of the shop, "had lit a burner attached to a small propane tank and threw it into a trash can inside the building,” Wentz wrote. “The other employees had carried the trash can outside, thwarting the suspect’s attempt to set the building on fire.”
Employees who witnessed the event told officers Renfro said he was upset he was not getting paid, according to Wentz.
Renfro had been held at the Taos County jail since his arrest, but he was granted release on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond, GPS monitoring, house arrest and the requirement that he avoid all contact with Domino's and other parties involved with the incident.
He is set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Taos County Magistrate Court.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.