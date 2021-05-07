The body of a man was found Thursday morning in the Rio Grande Gorge but has not yet been identified, the Taos County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Sheriff's deputies discovered the body about 2.5 miles south of the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said, in an area of the river known as Motorcycle Rapids.
New Mexico State Police are working with the state Office of the Medical Investigator to identify the body, Lt. Mark Soriano wrote in an email.
The news comes over two months after the disappearance of 20-year-old Juan Muñoz of Taos, whose car was found abandoned by the bridge after he did not appear for his National Guard training Feb. 21 in Rio Rancho. His family has been hosting vigils and demanding answers from authorities after multiple searches for him have come up empty.
A family member posted a message Friday on Facebook: "Sadly a body was found in the river yesterday. We're waiting for him to be identified."
Elizabeth Rivera, Muñoz's mother, said she was told authorities would not know if the body found Thursday was that of her son until Monday or Tuesday.
Hogrefe said recovering bodies from the gorge "can be extremely difficult and hazardous to the personnel. Sometimes they're difficult to locate if they hit water, float down or get submerged. Sometimes it can take weeks or longer to locate them."
