TAOS — State District Judge Emilio Chavez sentenced Taos County resident Desiree Lensgegrav to life in prison plus 18 years last week for her role in the 2019 death of 30-year-old Joseph Morgas.
A jury had convicted Lensegrav in early April of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of tampering with evidence.
She will be eligible for parole after 48 years.
Her husband, Aram Montoya, had pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2021 and was sentenced to life plus 22 years.
Rose Pacheco, Morgas’ grandmother, thanked the court and jury at Lensegrav's May 26 sentencing “for all the thought, the time and the effort it took — or that it takes — to arrive at a fair decision on behalf of Joseph. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed.”
Morgas’ stepmother, Liz Morgas, spoke directly to Lensegrav.
“We were very saddened by the actions that you participated in and gave direction to,” she said. “We learned that the man you claimed you loved and loved you would do anything for you, like murder. … Karma is real. You are proof. May you live your own life in darkness as you have darkened others. May the Lord have mercy on you.”
Joseph Morgas’ mother, Vera Yuma, spoke about her son's character.
“Joseph was a creative, inquisitive person with a great sense of humor. He loved to draw, travel, camp [and] watch old movies. He had a compassionate love for animals,” she said. “[Lensegrav] took his hopes and dreams, along with ours, and burned and buried them in the cold dirt.”
Joseph Morgas also had a troubled history. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after fatally stabbing Adrian Romero-Rascón in 2010 at a residence in Llano Quemado.
Morgas was reported missing in 2019.
During an investigation into a domestic violence incident in 2020, in which Lensegrav was stabbed by her husband, details came to light about Morgas’ death.
Montoya later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. Through his plea deal, the court dismissed charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as charges relating to the stabbing of Lensegrav.
During Lensegrav's trial, evidence showed the couple had kidnapped Morgas from a residence and strangled him before burying him in a previously dug grave in Llano Quemado. The couple also were accused of removing parts of Morgas' body in an effort to render him unidentifiable.
While Lensegrav maintained during her testimony she had only wanted Montoya to beat up Morgas in retaliation for a threat, Montoya told investigators the couple intended to kill him.
Both Montoya and Lensegrav told investigators Morgas had threatened to call child protective services on Lensegrav, who is a mother, after she showed up at a house to buy drugs.
Lensegrav addressed the Morgas family in court. “Not a day goes by that I don't think about that horrible day that changed all of our lives for the worst. If I could go back and prevent the mistakes that led to this terrible tragedy, I would, in a heartbeat,” she said.
She added, “If I could replace his life with my own, I would.”
She asked the family for forgiveness. “I cannot repair any of the damage done or replace the son you have lost. All I can offer is my sincerest apologies, and offer other women in my type of situation advice, and hope that one day that may prevent another terrible accident and another mother’s heartbreak.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.