TAOS — Not many people live in southeastern Taos County, but the few residents and property owners there who suffered damages from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire feel forgotten.

They fear their losses won’t be compensated as part of the $2.5 billion federal Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act, which was incorporated into a continuing appropriations bill signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Antonia Roybal-Mack, one of a handful of New Mexico attorneys representing hundreds of wildfire victims, said residents in neighboring Mora and San Miguel counties, who saw far more devastation from the wildfire and its aftermath, have had a tough road to win compensation from the federal government, whose controlled burns sparked the blaze.

Popular in the Community