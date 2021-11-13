TAOS — Taos County resident and Vietnam War veteran Ruben “Rey” Reynaldo Quintana, who served as the principal of Taos Middle School for two decades, died Saturday at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Albuquerque from complications related to COVID-19. He was 77.
“He was a proud veteran. He enjoyed attending the Veterans Day celebration at Taos Middle School,” said his daughter, Linda Quintana-Martinez, the school's current principal.
Quintana-Martinez remembered her father’s joy at the school's annual Veterans Day breakfasts, where more than 150 photos of local military veterans are displayed with pride on the wall. The middle school mariachi band plays for the vets who attend.
She said her father was the youngest of 11 siblings and that he always “hoped that he made a difference.”
For his service in Vietnam, Quintana received three Bronze Service Stars and a Bronze Star, which he received at the New Mexico State Fair about 15 years ago, his daughter said.
Lisa Abeyta-Valerio, an assistant principal at Taos High School who was a Taos News 2021 Unsung Hero, is Quintana's great niece. She said she remembers him as a colleague when she was a new teacher at the middle school at the age of 23.
“I worked for him for 12 years. He really was supportive. There were several young teachers, and he took us under his wing and set us up with veteran teachers, and he helped us grow and become better,” she said.
“Even as a principal, he still tutored students," Quintana-Martinez said. "They would go to his office, and he would help them with their math."
Quintana had a group of teachers he mentored who went on to become administrators and leaders in the community, she said.
Flavio Lopez, a student at Taos Middle School during Quintana's tenure, said, “He was kind of like a second father to me. He was a caretaker, and by that, I mean that he was the person who had my back. If you were his student, he had your back. If you were one of his teachers, he had your back. If you were in his community, he had your back.”
Lopez said that Quintana led by example, making sure students and teachers “were taken care of holistically: mentally, physically, spiritually.”
“He had a drill sergeant mentality with a teddy bear heart,” Lopez said. “I know he touched a lot of lives. He’s definitely a pillar of our community who will be greatly missed.”
Tony Trujillo has memories of Quintana from childhood.
Quintana came from a family that valued education, Trujillo said. “His dad always stressed the importance of education. I think most everyone in his family got college degrees. We used to hang out together, and he always would make sure we had our homework done so we could go to college.”
Trujillo played basketball with Quintana, who played center on the Falcons team at Central Catholic High School in Taos.
Quintana graduated in 1963 from Central Catholic High and went to college, where he was drafted by the U.S. Army and completed his basic training at Fort Hood, Texas. He was sent overseas to fight in the Vietnam War.
“He served in combat and was a platoon leader in Vietnam,” Trujillo said.
When Quintana returned, he continued his education using the GI Bill to earn degrees in civil engineering and education from the University of New Mexico. While teaching math at the middle school, he earned a master's degree from New Mexico State University.
“He was well respected as a teacher. He even coached the basketball team at the middle school. He was a mathematician, an engineer and surveyor,” Trujillo said. “He was pretty intelligent.”
Quintana also was generous, he said, and "would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”
