TAOS — As local and state officials continue to investigate the deaths of two inmates within six days at the Taos County jail, Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the sheriff's office has not found evidence of foul play in the case of a key homicide witness found dead in his cell around 2 a.m. April 17.

Ezekiel Martinez, 34, had accepted a plea agreement Feb. 20 in the 2020 Peñasco-area slaying of Leroy “Damasio” Fresquez that required him to testify against his four co-defendants. According to a jail log from April 14, the co-defendants also were being held in the detention center, although they were assigned to separate cells.

After he was found unresponsive, guards began performing CPR on Martinez, but he was pronounced dead.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

