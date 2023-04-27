TAOS — As local and state officials continue to investigate the deaths of two inmates within six days at the Taos County jail, Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the sheriff's office has not found evidence of foul play in the case of a key homicide witness found dead in his cell around 2 a.m. April 17.
Ezekiel Martinez, 34, had accepted a plea agreement Feb. 20 in the 2020 Peñasco-area slaying of Leroy “Damasio” Fresquez that required him to testify against his four co-defendants. According to a jail log from April 14, the co-defendants also were being held in the detention center, although they were assigned to separate cells.
After he was found unresponsive, guards began performing CPR on Martinez, but he was pronounced dead.
“At this time, I can tell you with some certainty we have found no connection to this being a hit or any involvement with any co-conspirators in the homicide case,” Hogrefe said.
Hogrefe added, surveillance footage of Martinez’s cell showed what appeared to be “drug paraphernalia,” which the undersheriff believes may have contributed to Martinez’s death.
When asked how he may have gained possession of narcotics, Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo gave no comment.
The investigation into Martinez's death should wrap up by the end of the week, Hogrefe said.
The state Office of the Medical Investigator is working to determine the cause of Martinez's death, as well as the death of Melquiades Rael, 46, who was found dead in his isolation cell at 7 a.m. Sunday, just two days after he was booked into the jail.
Rael was arrested by Questa police on April 21 on an outstanding warrant, according to Hogrefe.
The sheriff’s office has yet to review surveillance footage regarding Rael’s death.
In light of the two deaths, the county’s legal team is reviewing the possible implementation of “life bands” for inmates, which are devices that monitor the vitals of the wearer, Jaramillo said. If the wearer’s vitals change in any significant manner, an alert will be sent to on-duty supervisors and medical staff.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.