Taos County sheriff: Man cuts off foot in chain saw mishap The Taos News Sep 6, 2022 Sep 6, 2022 Updated 35 min ago

TAOS — The Taos County Sheriff's Office reported a man cut off his own foot Sunday in an accident with a chain saw in Gallinas Canyon.The incident initially was reported to 911 dispatchers as an ATV crash with a bicyclist, but Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said that was false.The man was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment.No further details about the incident were available.