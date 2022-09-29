TAOS — A federal judge in New Mexico has issued a summary judgment clearing Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe of the claims against him in a lawsuit filed by a former county worker alleging defamation.
Tammy Jaramillo, the former director of the Taos County Health Care Assistance Program, filed the suit in September 2021 accusing Hogrefe, the Taos County Commission, defense attorney Alan Maestas, former county Deputy Manager Lupe Martinez and County Attorney Randy Autio of civil wrongdoing.
Jaramillo is the wife of County Manager Brent Jaramillo, who is not named as a defendant.
Tammy Jaramillo alleges in the complaint she was “terminated from her employment at Taos County because she was married to Brent Jaramillo.”
She also cites disagreements she had with former jail director Karen De La Roche as reasons for her firing and claims Hogrefe and Maestas conspired to charge her with a crime.
Tammy and Brent Jaramillo did not respond to requests for comment.
Tammy Jaramillo was placed on administrative leave in June 2020. De La Roche was fired at the same time for personnel reasons that were not made public.
Hogrefe told The Taos News this week one of his detectives had found potential evidence that Jaramillo withheld funds from De La Roche due to a personal matter and that the withholding could be seen as extortion.
He said he immediately recommended the case be transferred to another New Mexico District Court due to a possible conflict of interest. Brent Jaramillo was overseeing the jail and the county administration at the time his wife was placed on leave.
Federal Judge Margaret Strickland issued a summary judgment Sept. 20, relieving Hogrefe of all allegations in the complaint. The claims against other defendants are being handled separately.
Jaramillo argues in part in the lawsuit she was defamed because no charges have been filed against her. She also alleges Hogrefe’s prior statements to The Taos News in 2020 regarding potential criminal action amounted to defamation.
“I always knew we had done the appropriate thing when early on we conflicted the criminal investigation to another agency. Like many others, I’m patiently waiting for their conclusion and decision to charge,” Hogrefe wrote in an email.
“I knew from the moment I read the frivolous lawsuit there was nothing to be concerned about,” he added. “Still, I’m glad my part, and the part of [Taos County Sheriff’s Office], is over and done.”
Autio said the county “is confident that the decisions made in this matter were justified and legally appropriate. Like the allegations made against the sheriff, the other allegations of the complaint are without merit.”