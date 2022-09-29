TAOS — A federal judge in New Mexico has issued a summary judgment clearing Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe of the claims against him in a lawsuit filed by a former county worker alleging defamation.

Tammy Jaramillo, the former director of the Taos County Health Care Assistance Program, filed the suit in September 2021 accusing Hogrefe, the Taos County Commission, defense attorney Alan Maestas, former county Deputy Manager Lupe Martinez and County Attorney Randy Autio of civil wrongdoing.

Jaramillo is the wife of County Manager Brent Jaramillo, who is not named as a defendant.

