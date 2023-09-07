After being closed for nearly eight years, a substance use disorder treatment facility that once belonged to the town of Taos is on track to reopen and expand under Taos County's ownership as soon as Jan. 1.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat who represents Northern New Mexico, visited the Taos County Detox Center on Wednesday afternoon and presented county officials with an oversized $3 million check.
"We know that New Mexicans face problems of addiction, and that we treat it too often as a criminal issue; we don't treat it as a health issue," Leger Fernández said. "All of us know somebody you loved who we've lost.
"I cry every time I think about it, because I lost two brothers" to substance use disorders, she said, "because we didn't have the beds."
County Manager Brent Jaramillo told The Taos News there will be two funding sources for the detox center expansion, which was made possible after the town formally transferred ownership of the property to the county in February. The $3 million federal appropriation will be used to add a 5,000-square-foot addition and other improvements to the property, while a $150,000 state appropriation "will pay for the architectural and engineering services," Jaramillo said.
The proposed expansion will increase the facility's capacity from 10 to at least 20 beds, while creating separate wings for men and women.
Accepting an oversized display check from Leger Fernández in front of the building on Wednesday afternoon were members of the Taos County Commission and Lawrence Medina, executive director of Rio Grande ATP, the company that is likely to be awarded the contract to manage the facility.
"We've gotten the green light" and are waiting to clear "formalities" like the lease agreement with the county and a formal award letter, Medina said.
"We're close to making that deal," Jaramillo said. "It's really no secret."
Medina said Rio Grande ATP is seeking to leverage a variety of funding sources to get the facility off the ground, noting that, as a new or expanded health care service, the detox center can tap the state's new $80 million Rural Health Care Delivery Fund.
"We're raising money," Medina said.
A dozen or so members of the local Taos recovery community, some of whom hope to serve as peer support specialists at the revamped facility, were also on hand Wednesday, as were Recovery-Friendly Taos Director Tommy Tapia and Steve Fuhlendorf, the group's community coordinator.
"This is very significant," said Fuhlendorf, who also works with Rio Grande ATP. "The detox [center] closed in 2015 and, essentially, our resources for somebody who's looking to get into recovery [are] the hospital or jail. And that's just unacceptable."
The detox center will open its doors with a social detox model that will include a medically assisted treatment program. Longer term, Fuhlendorf said, the goal is to establish medical detox services at the facility.
"We need to make sure that we interrupt the generational [and] the intergenerational trauma that happens when we don't get the care," Leger Fernández said. "That's what this money will do."