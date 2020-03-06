TAOS — Ricky Romero, a Taos County sheriff's sergeant who has been fighting a Medicaid fraud case since 2017, accidentally fired his service weapon near a security kiosk in the county courthouse before a hearing Tuesday, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.
"This negligent discharge obviously caused considerable alarm and concern for all staff and constituents that were present at the time," the sheriff said, adding that no one was injured by the fired round.
Hogrefe said Romero was unloading his weapon at a security lockbox near the court security desk. The barrel of the weapon was pointed into a trash can when the gun went off, he added.
The process of unloading a weapon would be unusual for one of his officers, who are not required to do so by any policy, Hogrefe said.
Romero was at the courthouse for a hearing in his fraud case and was not on duty.
In 2017, he was accused of lying to a Denver-based caretaking company about the hours he had spent caring for an elderly neighbor several years earlier. The Medicaid Fraud and Elder Abuse Division of the state Attorney General's Office charged him with 21 counts in the case, including 10 counts of perjury, 10 counts of falsification of documents and one count of Medicaid fraud.
Jurors were unable to reach a verdict at Romero's trial in August 2018.
Hogrefe called the Tuesday mishap at the court "a great embarrassment for the sheriff's office."
"Proper procedure and visual inspection to assure the gun was unloaded was apparently not followed, and it's fortunate that the handgun was pointed downward in a trashcan at the time," the sheriff said.
"I apologize for this happening — it should not have. This was not intentional but is definitely a stark reminder that even with continued training, mistakes can still be made," he added.
Hogrefe said he plans to take steps to address the matter so that it will not happen again.
This story first appeared on the website of The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
