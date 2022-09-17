TAOS — The U.S. Department of Commerce this week awarded $2.4 million to Taos Pueblo to help it construct a planned heritage center and $2 million to Picuris Pueblo for a vocational training complex.

"President Biden is committed to supporting Tribal communities in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “These EDA investments will create new opportunities for Tribal communities to diversify and grow their economies.”

Alejandra Y. Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, noted tribal communities were "disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic."

