TAOS — The U.S. Department of Commerce this week awarded $2.4 million to Taos Pueblo to help it construct a planned heritage center and $2 million to Picuris Pueblo for a vocational training complex.
"President Biden is committed to supporting Tribal communities in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “These EDA investments will create new opportunities for Tribal communities to diversify and grow their economies.”
Alejandra Y. Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, noted tribal communities were "disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lauded the grants.
“Building economic opportunity for New Mexico nations, tribes and pueblos benefits everyone,” she said in a statement. “We have already pledged state support for the Taos Pueblo Heritage Center, which will create jobs and foster continued economic activity. I am grateful to see federal support for this important project and for job training at Picuris Pueblo.”
The news marks the second influx of funds for Taos Pueblo this month. While visiting Taos County last week, Lujan Grisham announced the tribe would receive $2.5 million from the Local Economic Development Act.