A week after an abandoned kayak and body were discovered on the Rio Grande, a team of Taos County sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue personnel recovered and identified a Mississippi man.
Twenty people on two different teams — one in kayaks, one scaling cliffs — ventured into a remote section of the gorge to reach the body of 62-year-old Chris Oswalt of Columbus, Miss.
“It is an accidental rafting death,” said Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe, noting Oswalt was found near a notorious series of Class 4 rapids known as Taos Box.
Hogrefe said Oswalt “probably misjudged that even though the [cubic feet per second] this time of year is low, there are still hazards and treacherous rapids out there in the Rio Grande year-round.”
According to a news release sent Monday, Oswalt was not dressed for the “extremely cold conditions encountered in the canyon this time of year.” The release added he was wearing blue jeans and a camouflage sweatshirt with cowboy boots.
No flotation devices were found near Oswalt’s body, the news release said.
A local rafter from Taos first came across Oswalt’s body, kayak and two halves of a paddle Oct. 27 on the eastern bank of the Rio Grande. Sheriff’s deputies and a search and rescue team met Thursday to determine how to recovery the body.
Taos County Undersheriff Steve Miera said first responders originally considered either a high-angle recovery that would involve ropes on a pulley system or an air retrieval via helicopter. However, given Oswalt’s remote location and how he was positioned, neither seemed like a viable option, he added.
A river-based recovery was launched in which a search and rescue team set out in kayaks from the John Dunn Bridge. A separate team hiked down the side of the canyon walls, before crossing the river in a portable raft and venturing at least another three-quarters of a mile by foot toward Oswalt’s location.
“It was an all-day affair,” said Miera, noting the mission began around 7 a.m. and was not complete until close to 5 p.m.
The mission cost around $10,000 worth of equipment and fuel, Miera said.
The retrieval also put himself and others at “extreme risk,” he said.
“There was no trail, so there’s the danger and risk of slipping and falling all the way down,” he said, noting Oswalt was at least 800 to 900 feet below the cliff line, on rocks that had become slick amid below-freezing temperatures and recent snowfall.
