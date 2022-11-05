Arroyo Seco resident Harry Austin dug a trench to install a culvert to alleviate flooding behind the old Arroyo Seco school building without Taos County approval. Austin argues the county had failed to address poor drainage.
TAOS — One man's passion for improving the old Arroyo Seco schoolhouse on his own dime and time continues to perplex Taos County officials.
The 6,000-square-foot New Deal-era school building was used as a community center for several years after Taos County acquired it in 2008, but sewage and structural issues created safety concerns that prompted the county to close the building. Arroyo Seco resident Harry Austin, meanwhile, is pushing forward with his mission to restore the building and grounds — with or without the county's blessing.
Austin had been applying exterior paint and making minor repairs to the building, as well as cleaning and maintaining the yard. He fixed up a playground area where children now regularly gather. Most recently, he decided to install a drainage culvert and ditch without consulting the county.
Austin led The Taos News on a tour of the dormant community center in August. Photos of the tour prompted Taos County Commissioner AnJanette Brush, who lives in Arroyo Seco, to inquire about how Austin had gained entrance to the building's interior, which she said is off-limits to the public due to safety concerns.
During the tour, Austin had pointed to the rear adobe wall of the school building and noted it had sustained damage, in part due to poor drainage that allows agricultural and stormwater runoff to accumulate.
Confident he had been given permission to "improve the grounds," Austin decided to address the drainage issue last week.
"I just installed a $1,000 culvert at the community center to make the playground safe for kids and restore drainage away from the main building," Smith told The Taos News in an Oct. 25 email. "County showed up, said they would pull it out of the ground immediately because I am not following any rules."
Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo said Austin has permission to "pull weeds, mow grass and do general yard work" but indicated the installation of a culvert was not on the table.
Still, he said, the county is unlikely to remove it.
"The culvert within the property is probably safe and not causing issues," Jaramillo said. "I'm more concerned about the ditch next to the roadway — someone might damage their vehicle in the ditch" that Austin excavated.
"This is one of those situations where I'm sure he has the best intentions, and he wants to do the right thing, but we're still identifying what the building needs," said Jason Silva, the county's deputy manager.
"This is an item of concern, but we need a feasibility study," Silva added. "This is an old schoolhouse deeded to county, and it needs attention. We have architects looking at the floor and what is failing and how we can support that and identify funding."
Silva said he appreciates Austin's zeal and recently tried to contact him to ask for a meeting. He was unsuccessful.
"This gentleman has good intentions, I think, but I don't feel the culvert is needed at this time; it already has a swale back there," Silva said, referring to a type of stormwater control device. "He's moving faster than we are right now. We still need to assess the drainage issues around the building."
Austin is exasperated with the county's slow pace of action.
"I am simply trying to fix problems so we can open the community center," Austin said. "Most people sit in meetings instead of picking up a shovel and helping."
Austin acknowledged his latest improvement effort may have been a bridge too far for some in the Arroyo Seco community, many of whom support his crusade. But he said some residents recently expressed concern his actions may ultimately limit the community's chances of regaining access to the building.
Austin said a fellow Arroyo Seco resident told him, "You are doing a hell of a job, but you really need to stop. The county has told us if you do not stop, they will not open the community center."
Silva said the county is "appreciative of [Austin's] stance, wanting to make that community center better; but we would appreciate it if he could give us the autonomy to come up with a plan and the funding to push this forward. He could be wasting time doing things that might have to be redone after the plans and design are finalized."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.