TAOS — One man's passion for improving the old Arroyo Seco schoolhouse on his own dime and time continues to perplex Taos County officials.

The 6,000-square-foot New Deal-era school building was used as a community center for several years after Taos County acquired it in 2008, but sewage and structural issues created safety concerns that prompted the county to close the building. Arroyo Seco resident Harry Austin, meanwhile, is pushing forward with his mission to restore the building and grounds — with or without the county's blessing.

Austin had been applying exterior paint and making minor repairs to the building, as well as cleaning and maintaining the yard. He fixed up a playground area where children now regularly gather. Most recently, he decided to install a drainage culvert and ditch without consulting the county.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Popular in the Community