TAOS — Taos County is set to become home to a new USDA-certified meat processing facility, complete with corrals, a refrigeration unit and freezer storage.
Mercedes Rodriguez, executive director of the Taos County Economic Development Corp., said the agency’s Mobile Matanza facility is expected to open sometime in 2024.
Initially, the modular meat cooler and packaging facility will be able to process up to 50 carcasses a week, Rodriguez said, “and then we will build capacity after it’s going.” He said the prefab unit is due to arrive back in Taos sometime this month after undergoing repairs in Washington state.
Last month, Taos County commissioners authorized Commissioner AnJanette Brush to sign off on a contract for design and installation of the infrastructure necessary to get the permanent component of the Mobile Matanza underway.
The Taos County Economic Development Corp. — with help from the local agricultural community, the town of Taos and the county — has identified a piece of land owned by the town near the Taos Regional Landfill for the facility. A contractor will install concrete foundations, a concrete pad, septic, drainage and electrical service, along with other necessary improvements in preparation for the prefab units.
“The goal is to become more food sustainable and allow ranchers to share in some greater profits. There’s a backlog here, and a need,” said Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas, who also chairs the Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors.
It’s not uncommon for Northern New Mexico ranchers to schedule livestock for out-of-state butchering months or even a year ahead of time.
Like many north-central New Mexico ranchers, Taos Valley rancher John Adams said he travels to one of two facilities in southern Colorado: Salazar Natural Meats and Mel’s Custom Meat Processing.
“It’s been really tough for the last couple of years, since COVID,” Adams said. “The local meat processors have just been slammed. None of us were prepared for that. To give you an idea of how it worked, you rock along there, and you got a couple of steers that are getting ready, and you call Mel and say: ‘Hey Mel, can I bring a couple of steers next week?’ And his answer is ‘John, I’m booked out for three months.’ ”
Rancher Erminio Martinez hosted the original Mobile Matanza about 12 to 15 years ago on his property in Arroyo Seco. Until recently, he sat on the board of the Economic Development Corp., but is now one of several ranchers and members of the local agricultural community who sit on a committee tasked with working out the details of the permanent — or “semi-mobile,” as Rodriguez called it — processing facility.
“For southern Colorado to accommodate producers from Northern New Mexico, it’s almost impossible,” he said. “There’s not enough capacity. Here, we could have the [livestock] inventory to be producers and suppliers” of USDA-certified, grass-fed beef and other meats.
Martinez credited the new leadership of the Economic Development Corp., local ranchers, elected officials and community food activists like Micah Rosenberry and the Alianza Agri-Cultura de Taos for moving the project forward. And, he said, the local community will benefit in a variety of ways from the new facility.
“Money is generated through this industry and has been for so many years,” he said. “The public is not fully aware of it; and we can promote economic growth.
“We want to sell USDA-inspected, locally produced, grass-fed beef to stores and restaurants,” Martinez added. “We’re just waiting for the unit to come in.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.