TAOS — Taos County is set to become home to a new USDA-certified meat processing facility, complete with corrals, a refrigeration unit and freezer storage.

Mercedes Rodriguez, executive director of the Taos County Economic Development Corp., said the agency’s Mobile Matanza facility is expected to open sometime in 2024.

Initially, the modular meat cooler and packaging facility will be able to process up to 50 carcasses a week, Rodriguez said, “and then we will build capacity after it’s going.” He said the prefab unit is due to arrive back in Taos sometime this month after undergoing repairs in Washington state.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

