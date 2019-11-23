Taos County may face vote on hospital tax hike

TAOS — Taos County property owners have paid nearly $5 million in taxes to support Holy Cross Medical Center over the past 3½ years. Now, they must decide whether to pay significantly more to keep the county’s only hospital afloat.
“We need the local funding to continue the quality of care for our community,” Holy Cross Board Chairman Chris Stagg told the Taos County Commission last week. “We’re asking that you let our voters decide this issue.”
With a 1-mill levy set to expire in June, Stagg and three other hospital board members made their pitch not only for a renewal, but also an increase and extension — to 4.25 mills over the next eight years, the maximum allowable under state law. If approved, that would amount to a significant tax hike for property owners in the county. They will pay an additional $5.5 million in taxes each year over an eight-year period.
If the commission approves the hospital board’s request, voters could see a special election on the issue as early as March.
The hospital experienced a crisis-level cash shortage in early 2018, largely because of a shift to a federal critical access designation and problems with a new accounting software. It has since stabilized, but Stagg said its future will be uncertain without increased public support.
“The cost of health care is going up, and the uncertainty of funding is growing,” he said.
Holy Cross is one of several rural hospitals in the state that is seeing its revenues continue to fall year over year. Nationwide, 18 rural community hospitals have closed this year, and a total of 161 have closed since 2005, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.
The financial struggle for many rural hospitals can be traced to rising service costs and a payer mix that has shifted toward Medicaid and Medicare, government health insurance programs that cover less than the cost of services provided.
In rural areas like Taos, an aging population has worsened that problem.
Some hospital administrators are also concerned that a recent push for “Medicare For All” could exacerbate the problem.
Stagg said paying competitive salaries to maintain quality staff remains another challenge for the hospital.
Emergency room doctors haven’t seen a pay increase in five years, according to board Secretary Lucille Gallegos-Jaramillo.
Of the 13 other hospitals in the state that receive mill levy support, Holy Cross currently receives the least, just under Dr. Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital in Tucumcari, which receives 1.5 mills from its taxpayers.
If the commission approves a special election and voters pass the mill levy increase, Stagg said, about $1.5 million would continue to go toward capital improvements — such as new flooring and new medical equipment. Another $1.5 million would go toward salaries and benefits; $1 million would go toward creating a “reserve fund,” and the final $1 million would go toward supporting other health-related programs in the county, such as a detox center.
County Assessor Maria Dimas said the mill levy increase would cost a county resident who owns a $200,000 home an additional $283 in taxes each year.
But Holy Cross officials argued the cost to support the local hospital would be nominal compared to the devastating effects of losing the facility, which employs about 425 people.
“Strong communities have good schools, good jobs, good housing — and good health care,” Stagg said. “Holy Cross is a key part of our local economy.”
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
